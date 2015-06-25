Take a tour of the modern loft of a partner at Silicon Valley's hottest startup factory

Michael Seibel, cofounder of Socialcam and Justin.tv and a partner at Silicon Valley startup incubator Y Combinator, needed to furnish his new apartment in San Francisco.
He asked his Facebook friends for recommendations. Multiple people suggested trying Homepolish, an interior design startup that’s becoming increasingly popular in the tech community.
Seibel and his girlfriend worked with Homepolish designer Jason Wong to get his dream apartment.
“I wanted a simple one-bedroom apartment that would impress people when they walked in, but that was otherwise extremely comfortable and useful,” Seibel told Business Insider. “I really like showing off the place.”
The one-bedroom loft has an industrial feel. It's located in the South Beach neighbourhood of San Francisco.
Wong wanted to help Seibel make the apartment feel more inviting. 'We tempered the architecture finishes of the loft with softer furnishings and materials,' he told Business Insider. 'We blended their love of reclaimed wood and metal with shag rugs, quilted chairs, leather, and velvet.'
Seibel says he enjoyed working with Wong. 'He was not afraid to roll his sleeves up to install curtains and other home accessories,' he said. 'I felt like he gave me the permission to explore what I wanted for my apartment and was a useful sounding board when I got lost.'
Seibel's building is a bit older and has some unique architectural details to deal with, like these wood beams that cross through the center of the living room.
'Since Michael and his girlfriend are such busy people, it was important to create a space where they could also find some balance in their lives -- quiet areas to read and relax as well as spaces for entertaining and in-home meetings, which is often challenging for an open space,' Wong said.
'In the end we did it by using a lot of local resources who had stock on hand or nearby,' Wong said. 'Vendors were so helpful by expediting delivery or offering untouched floor samples. It felt like a team effort, with everyone really wanting this to work out.'
