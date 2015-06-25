Take a tour of the modern loft of a partner at Silicon Valley's hottest startup factory

Michael Seibel Michael Seibel is a partner at Y Combinator.

Michael Seibel, cofounder of Socialcam and Justin.tv and a partner at Silicon Valley startup incubator Y Combinator, needed to furnish his new apartment in San Francisco.

He asked his Facebook friends for recommendations. Multiple people suggested trying Homepolish, an interior design startup that’s becoming increasingly popular in the tech community.

Seibel and his girlfriend worked with Homepolish designer Jason Wong to get his dream apartment.

“I wanted a simple one-bedroom apartment that would impress people when they walked in, but that was otherwise extremely comfortable and useful,” Seibel told Business Insider. “I really like showing off the place.”

