I toured one of the world’s highest residences on NYC’s Billionaires’ Row and left with dreams of moving in

- Central Park Tower is the world’s tallest apartment building on New York City’s Billionaires’ Row.
- I got an exclusive tour of one of the ultra-luxury tower’s highest residences on the 113th floor.
- The home felt like a private observatory with panoramic views of NYC from more than 1,000 feet (304.80m) up.
I took an exclusive tour of Central Park Tower, the tallest apartment building in the world. I looked inside one of the highest units on the 113th floor, and also previewed some of the high-end amenities that residents share.
Central Park Tower is a part of a set of eight luxury skyscrapers in Midtown Manhattan known as Billionaires’ Row.
The enclave is known for record-breaking real-estate sales to billionaires like Liu Yiqian, Ken Griffin, and Michael Dell, who have properties in another building on the row, One57, as Insider previously reported.
Central Park Tower is in the middle of Manhattan just south of its namesake, Central Park.
Central Park Tower reached its full height of 1,550 feet (472.44m) in 2019, making it the second-tallest building in the US after One World Trade Center, Insider reported.
From the ground, the building feels like a shopping hub. A Nordstrom flagship store takes up the bottom seven stories of Central Park Tower.
My visit to Central Park Tower felt luxurious from the moment I walked through the revolving door and saw the waterfall before the lobby.
The lobby was full of luxe, gilded details like a giant chandelier and a fur carpet.
I toured unit 113, which covers the entire 113th floor. This unit isn’t for sale because it’s used as a model, but a similar unit is listed for $65 million 10 floors up, a sales director from Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group told Insider.
Inside, the apartment was 7,074 square feet with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The apartments do not come furnished, a representative for Extell Development Company told Insider.
The model residence’s interior was designed by Bryan Brown, who chose white furniture to contrast the city lights at night, a representative for Extell Development Company told Insider.
The living room’s floor-to-ceiling windows above Manhattan gave me a view of NYC nearly as high as the Empire State Building’s observation deck.
At 1,167 feet (355.70m) from the ground, I thought that the views from this apartment made the buildings that typically tower over me look like Legos.
The open floor plan, tall ceilings, and echoing piano made me feel small, too.
At the dining room table, I imagined hosting 11 of my closest friends under the gleaming golden light of the extravagant chandelier.
All around the apartment, large-scale artwork and sculptures made the space feel like a museum.
Around 4:30 p.m., the kitchen was so bright. This made me realize that since there are so many vast windows, the lighting in each room must change drastically throughout the day.
The home office felt like a dream. I thought that if I could work in this room, I’d be so inspired by the views around me.
On the other side of the apartment was a hallway of bedrooms and bathrooms. A door slid out at the front of the hallway to block off the whole area, which I thought would be great for entertaining.
Most of the bedrooms felt a little small but boasted floor-to-ceiling views like the rest of the house.
Some bedrooms had more windows than others.
As I walked into what seemed like a child’s bedroom, I daydreamed about what it would be like to grow up in this apartment.
With the Hudson River and the lower Manhattan skyline in the distance, the primary bedroom had the best view of the five, in my opinion.
The bedroom floor had the softest rug I’ve ever felt. I could just sleep on this floor, I thought.
The en suite bathroom for the primary had two showers, two toilets, two sinks, a deep bathtub, and more vast city views.
Normally, I wouldn’t want so many windows in a bathroom for privacy reasons, but no one could see me from up here.
After exploring the apartment, I got to see and try out some of the amenities that residents use.
Like many apartment buildings, this one has a gym, but its views were definitely above average.
Running on treadmills facing the bustling city would be extra motivating, I thought.
I also had so much fun playing on the tower’s bright, shiny half basketball court that I think I’d use it often if I lived here.
Living here also comes with luxury hotel-like perks, such as indoor and outdoor pools so residents can swim year-round ….
… and a spa offering massages, facials, and body treatments, according to the company’s website.
Residents can also gather and play pool in one of the communal areas, of which there are several.
Movies may be screened in the theater that seats 24 people. Residents can host events in the space, a representative for Extell Development Company told Insider.
After my tour, I wished I could stay the night. In fact, if this building was my home, I think I’d never leave.
