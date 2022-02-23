I toured one of the world’s highest residences on NYC’s Billionaires’ Row and left with dreams of moving in

I took an exclusive tour of Central Park Tower, the tallest apartment building in the world. I looked inside one of the highest units on the 113th floor, and also previewed some of the high-end amenities that residents share. The author lounges in an apartment in Central Park Tower. Joey Hadden/Insider 6sqft Source: Insider

Central Park Tower is a part of a set of eight luxury skyscrapers in Midtown Manhattan known as Billionaires’ Row. A guide to the buildings in Billionaires’ Row. Katie Warren/Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The enclave is known for record-breaking real-estate sales to billionaires like Liu Yiqian, Ken Griffin, and Michael Dell, who have properties in another building on the row, One57, as Insider previously reported. One57 is the building with the curved top. Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images Source: Insider

Central Park Tower is in the middle of Manhattan just south of its namesake, Central Park. Central Park Tower is on 57th Street. Google Maps

Central Park Tower reached its full height of 1,550 feet (472.44m) in 2019, making it the second-tallest building in the US after One World Trade Center, Insider reported. An arrow points to Central Park Tower. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

From the ground, the building feels like a shopping hub. A Nordstrom flagship store takes up the bottom seven stories of Central Park Tower. The street below Central Park Tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

My visit to Central Park Tower felt luxurious from the moment I walked through the revolving door and saw the waterfall before the lobby. The entrance to Central Park Tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

The lobby was full of luxe, gilded details like a giant chandelier and a fur carpet. The author sits in the lobby of the tower. Joey Hadden/Insider

I toured unit 113, which covers the entire 113th floor. This unit isn’t for sale because it’s used as a model, but a similar unit is listed for $65 million 10 floors up, a sales director from Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group told Insider. The door unit 113. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Street Easy

Inside, the apartment was 7,074 square feet with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The apartments do not come furnished, a representative for Extell Development Company told Insider. The entrance to the apartment. Evan Joseph

The model residence’s interior was designed by Bryan Brown, who chose white furniture to contrast the city lights at night, a representative for Extell Development Company told Insider. The apartment’s living and dining room. Evan Joseph Source: Bryan Brown

At 1,167 feet (355.70m) from the ground, I thought that the views from this apartment made the buildings that typically tower over me look like Legos. Views from the living room windows. Joey Hadden/Insider

The open floor plan, tall ceilings, and echoing piano made me feel small, too. The author plays the piano in the living room. Joey Hadden/Insider

At the dining room table, I imagined hosting 11 of my closest friends under the gleaming golden light of the extravagant chandelier. The author sits at the dining room table. Joey Hadden/Insider

All around the apartment, large-scale artwork and sculptures made the space feel like a museum. The author plays the piano in the living and dining room. Joey Hadden/Insider

Around 4:30 p.m., the kitchen was so bright. This made me realize that since there are so many vast windows, the lighting in each room must change drastically throughout the day. The author sits at the kitchen counter. Joey Hadden/Insider

The home office felt like a dream. I thought that if I could work in this room, I’d be so inspired by the views around me. The author sits in the apartment’s home office. Joey Hadden/Insider

On the other side of the apartment was a hallway of bedrooms and bathrooms. A door slid out at the front of the hallway to block off the whole area, which I thought would be great for entertaining. A hallway leads to the bedrooms. Joey Hadden/Insider

Most of the bedrooms felt a little small but boasted floor-to-ceiling views like the rest of the house. One of the bedrooms. Evan Joseph

Some bedrooms had more windows than others. Another bedroom in the home. Evan Joseph

As I walked into what seemed like a child’s bedroom, I daydreamed about what it would be like to grow up in this apartment. This bedroom was seemingly designed for children. Evan Joseph

With the Hudson River and the lower Manhattan skyline in the distance, the primary bedroom had the best view of the five, in my opinion. The master bedroom during sunset. Evan Joseph

The bedroom floor had the softest rug I’ve ever felt. I could just sleep on this floor, I thought. The softest rug in the master bedroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

The en suite bathroom for the primary had two showers, two toilets, two sinks, a deep bathtub, and more vast city views. The apartment’s master bathroom. Evan Joseph

Normally, I wouldn’t want so many windows in a bathroom for privacy reasons, but no one could see me from up here. The author sits in the tub. Joey Hadden/Insider

After exploring the apartment, I got to see and try out some of the amenities that residents use. One of the building’s communal spaces. Evan Joseph

Like many apartment buildings, this one has a gym, but its views were definitely above average. The gym. Evan Joseph

Running on treadmills facing the bustling city would be extra motivating, I thought. A close-up of treadmills in the gym. Joey Hadden/Insider

I also had so much fun playing on the tower’s bright, shiny half basketball court that I think I’d use it often if I lived here. The author plays basketball. Joey Hadden/Insider

Living here also comes with luxury hotel-like perks, such as indoor and outdoor pools so residents can swim year-round …. The indoor and outdoor pools. Evan Joseph

… and a spa offering massages, facials, and body treatments, according to the company’s website. The massage tables in the spa. Evan Joseph Source: Central Park Tower

Residents can also gather and play pool in one of the communal areas, of which there are several. The author plays pool. Joey Hadden/Insider

Movies may be screened in the theater that seats 24 people. Residents can host events in the space, a representative for Extell Development Company told Insider. The author sits in the movie theater. Joey Hadden/Insider