Inside Will Smith's Luxurious $US2.5 Million, 2-Story Movie Trailer

When Will Smith was filming hit movies such as “Men in Black 3,” “Ali,” and “The Pursuit of Happiness,” he wasn’t slumming it off the set.

In fact, the actor was quite comfortable in his one-of-a-kind, two-story trailer nicknamed “The Heat.”

The 1,200-square-foot mobile home rests on 22 wheels, features 14 TV screens, has $30,000 worth of leather, and $US100,000 – $US125,000 worth of technology.

The cost for the entire trailer on steroids? A whopping $US2.5 million.

But if you want to rent “The Heat” and live like Will Smith, it will only cost you $US9,000 a week.

HGTV “Celebrity Motor Homes” recently went inside the luxurious trailer and showed off all of the crazy amenities.

With the touch of a button, “The Heat” turns into a double decker mansion on wheels:

This is the main lounge area where Will Smith hangs out with his family and co-stars:

It has a full kitchen with $US100,000 – $US200,000 worth of granite countertops:

There is a lighted makeup mirror with a TV behind it:

The sliding doors that lead to the wardrobe area are called the “Star Trek doors”:

This is the wardrobe/private lounge area where Smith gets into character before hitting the set:

There is a $US25,000 bathroom which goes the full width of the trailer:

It even has a steam shower with glass that goes opaque with the touch of a button. Before:

After:

But we’re not done! There is a staircase to the trailer’s second level:

Upstairs, there’s a 30-person screening room with state-of-the-art technology. The space is used for watching dailies and conducting business:

It is complete with blackout shades to shield Smith from pesky paparazzi:

The second floor of the trailer transforms by raising the roof. Eight pistons push out 2,000 pounds of pressure to raise it over 42 inches.

Now check out HGTV’s video tour of the luxurious trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.