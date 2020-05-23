Jackie Kennedy's childhood summer home just hit the market. Look inside the 125-year-old Hamptons property.

- Wildmoor, the East Hampton property where Jackie Kennedy Onassis summered as a young girl, has hit the market for $US7.5 million.
Wildmoor, the East Hampton home where Jackie Kennedy spent childhood summers, is on sale for $US7.5 million.
Wall Street Journal’s Katherine Clarke first reported the listing, which Paula Butler of Sotheby’s International Realty represents.
Wildmoor was built in 1895 and is located on a quiet residential street in East Hampton, New York, a short walk from the beach.
Onassis’ grandparents owned the home for decade and kept it for family use even after they moved to a larger Hamptons estate in 1925, Clarke reported. Onassis lived in Manhattan during the year and would spend summers at Wildmoor as a young girl.
In addition to its wraparound porch, the home has several distinctive features, like this light-filled breakfast nook …
… and nearby sun room.
The sun room opens up to a pergola-covered terrace surrounded by greenery.
The interior is dominated by wood paneling, from the main staircase …
… to the dining room …
… to the living room.
The home also contains playful details, like this tiled fireplace …
… and pink-and-green floral wallpaper.
It has six bedrooms …
… and four bathrooms, one of which features this clawfoot bathtub.
Abstract expressionist painter Adolph Gottlieb bought the property in 1960 so that he could be near the ocean, according to the listing.
His airy barn studio is still in the garden.
