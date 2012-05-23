Here's What We Saw Inside Last Night's Webby Awards

jeremy lin spike leeNBA star Jeremy Lin and director Spike Lee presented together.

Photo: 2012 Webbys

Yesterday afternoon, we weathered the rain to attend the 16th annual Webby Awards held at the Manhattan centre inside the ornate Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.The annual event recognises the best of the Web, awarding Webbys to creators for original work including best videos, meme of the year and best personal blog.

Here the stars aren’t solely the Hollywood A-listers who come out to party such as Spike Lee, Justin Long and Juliette Lewis.

This is the night where Internet legends such as Nyan cat, Barely Political and Shit Girls Say come front and centre. 

Although you may have watched it live online, we’ll take you inside to go behind the scenes.

While the crowd outside was ushered along, here's where the action took place. Our first stop was the red carpet ...

Juliette later accepted the award for best actress.

Time to head inside. The show started promptly at 5:30pm. Here's the view of the stage from inside.

We sat right next to the teleprompter so we could see every time someone stumbled over their lines or when host Patton Oswald strayed from the script.

Oh, look, some free swag (a year subscription to The Daily).

Host Patton Oswalt opened the live-streaming show with jokes about Internet porn and Mark Zuckerberg's wedding.

Jeremy Lin and Spike Lee took the stage to present the Sport Web award to Skip Bayless.

Cracked won the People's Voice Webby Award for humour. They opted for their own trophy.

One last glimpse at the theatre and we're out.

The Webby's award the best on the Internet. Now, let's look at some of the strangest.

