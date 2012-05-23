Here's What We Saw Inside Last Night's Webby Awards

NBA star Jeremy Lin and director Spike Lee presented together.

Photo: 2012 Webbys

Yesterday afternoon, we weathered the rain to attend the 16th annual Webby Awards held at the Manhattan centre inside the ornate Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.The annual event recognises the best of the Web, awarding Webbys to creators for original work including best videos, meme of the year and best personal blog.



Here the stars aren’t solely the Hollywood A-listers who come out to party such as Spike Lee, Justin Long and Juliette Lewis.

This is the night where Internet legends such as Nyan cat, Barely Political and Shit Girls Say come front and centre.

Although you may have watched it live online, we’ll take you inside to go behind the scenes.

