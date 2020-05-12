Walt Disney's 'Technicolor Dream House' is on the market for $1.1 million. Here's a look inside his former Palm Springs retreat.

Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners; Getty

Disneyland may be closed for the foreseeable future, but there is still a bit of Disney up for grabs in California.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Walt Disney’s onetime vacation home in Palm Springs is on the market for $US1.1 million.

Disney referred to the four-bedroom home as his “Technicolor Dream House” because of its brightly coloured interior.

Disney built the home as a retreat in 1962 and lived there with his wife Lillian until his death in 1966.

Here’s a look inside Disney’s former Palm Springs pad.

2688 South Camino Real, also known as Walt Disney’s “Technicolor Dream House,” is on the market for $US1.1 million.

The listing is held by Michael Erives and Darcey Deetz of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate.

Located in the Indian Canyons neighbourhood of Palm Springs, California, the house was the former vacation home of Walt Disney.

Disney and his wife Lillian built the home in 1962. Disney passed away four years later at the age of 65, but the house remained in the family until 2015.

The single-story, four-bedroom home is built in the atomic ranch style on a quarter-acre of land.

Midcentury atomic ranches are typically one level and have stone, brick, or stucco exteriors, according to Erives.

Though the home is unassuming from the outside, the bright red front door opens up to a playful foyer with a mirrored ceiling.

Immediately to the right is the master bedroom …

The space features a brightly coloured accent wall, sliding glass doors to the outside …

… and an en-suite bathroom.

Straight ahead is the open-concept living area.

Glass doors line almost the entirety of the back-facing wall …

… and pops of colour fill the space.

The living room transitions into a seated bar …

… which opens up into a renovated kitchen.

Like the master bedroom, the three guest rooms at the opposite end of the house have bright accent walls and furnishings ….

… en-suite bathrooms …

… and doors leading to the backyard pool and Jacuzzi.

The house looks over the second fairway of the Indian Canyons Gold Resort, which according to Erives, was a favourite haunt of Disney’s.

