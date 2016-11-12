Inside the strange world of Vienna's disappearing dive bars

Over the past few years, dive bars in Vienna, Austria have been closing down rapidly. Although these small bars still exist, reasons such as alcohol abuse, smoking bans, economical crisis, and more are causing them to shutter.

But these bars still have a few regulars to liven up the place. For years, author Clemens Marschall and photographer Klaus Pichler would photograph and interview the few stragglers left.

“The great thing was, after a year or two you think you’ve heard every story, but then you go to a new place and it’s a completely different universe with stories you can hardly believe,” Marschall told Business Insider.

Their book, “Golden Days Before They End,” explores the odd world inside these bars. Below, see photos of the small, yet very interesting, crowd.

