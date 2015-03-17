Life is one big party at 'Uberversity,' the monthly training program in San Francisco that Uber pays for new employees to attend

Every month, Uber flies every new corporate employee (not drivers) from around the world to San Francisco for a three-day training session at “Uberversity.”
The sessions help new staff to learn about the company, while Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is on hand for every Uberversity session to answer questions. Of course, it’s not all work. Uber employees also get to enjoy the city’s vibrant nightlife.
Uber is an app that lets you order a car to your exact location. It launched in 2009 and is now in 55 countries with an estimated $10 billion in revenue.
Uber flies out staff from offices all around the world to San Francisco. Everyone gets a turn to go to 'Uberversity.'
Here's an internal presentation shown to Uber employees at the start of Uberversity. It shows that there are three days of work.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.