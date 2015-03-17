Life is one big party at 'Uberversity,' the monthly training program in San Francisco that Uber pays for new employees to attend

Every month, Uber flies every new corporate employee (not drivers) from around the world to San Francisco for a three-day training session at “Uberversity.”

The sessions help new staff to learn about the company, while Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is on hand for every Uberversity session to answer questions. Of course, it’s not all work. Uber employees also get to enjoy the city’s vibrant nightlife.

