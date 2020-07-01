A family of 7 lives in a 2-story, 4-bedroom floating house docked in St. Petersburg, Russia. Take a look inside.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images The Afonin family’s boat is docked near Saint Petersburg.

For five years, the Afonin family has lived in a two-story floating home on the Zhdanovka river in St. Petersburg.

Afonin told RBC Real Estate that renovating the space was “comparable to the construction of a country cottage.”

The home has a fireplace, five bathrooms, and a trampoline. Next, the family hopes to build a spa area, a garden, and a recording studio.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, is uniquely carved up by the Neva River and hundreds of canals. The Afonins, a family of seven, took advantage of their city’s makeup and developed a two-story, four-bedroom floating home that sits on the Zhdanovka river.

Take a look inside.

The Afonin family’s floating home is docked at a moor in on the Zhdanovka river in St. Petersburg, the second-largest city in Russia behind Moscow.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images The Afonin family houseboat docked at a moor on the Zhdanovka.

While Moscow has developed into a modern city with a variety of skyscrapers, St. Petersburg has always been known for its historical city landscape. Now the historic architecture sits alongside more more buildings, such as the Lakhta Centre, the tallest skyscraper in Russia and Europe.

Daniil Afonin, a businessman, and his wife, Anna, have always shared an interest in unconventional housing.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images The Afonin family unlocks the front door.

“I was inspired in Europe,” Afonin told RBC Real Estate, speaking in Russian. “Stockholm houseboats, whole floating areas in Germany, small houses in Scandinavia are firmly stuck in my head. It was the charm of the idea and the belief that it was possible.”

According to RBC, the couple bought an old boat in 2014 and started renovating it to become their home. They have been living in the floating house for five years and now have five children.

Afonin said the cost of building the home was “comparable to the construction of a country cottage.”

The Afonin family’s home is two stories and has four distinct bedrooms.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images The family is seated in their large living room.

The family’s floating house also features a fireplace, trampoline, five bathrooms, and an abundance of windows.

According to RBC, in the future, the family plans to add an additional guest room, spa area, garden, and recording studio.

While smaller-sized houseboats have to get creative with storage, the Afonin family’s space is large enough to resemble a house.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images Anna Afonina with two of her children, Serafim and Ksenia.

Plenty of houseboats pose the challenge of living in a tight space, and owners are forced to get creative or downsize their belongings to fit the lifestyle.

As the Afonin family owns a floating home rather than a houseboat, they are not too restricted by size because they won’t be leaving the dock to sail.

The windows throughout the home allow for plenty of natural light.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images Natural light floods into the main space.

St. Petersburg can get quite dark in the winter, but come June, days are long and filled with sunlight. The sun usually sets around midnight and rises at 2 a.m., a phenomenon in Saint Petersburg called White Nights.

Cooking dinner on a houseboat isn’t much different from on land, except for the occasional visit from a boating neighbour.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images The kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage.

Houseboats and floating homes share the docks with fellow boaters, which helps foster a tight-knit community. Afonin told RBC that St. Petersburg is “ideal” for the boating lifestyle, yet, “there are very few like us in our city, [so] most are familiar with each other.” Oftentimes, boaters will cook with their doors open, encouraging their neighbours to wander in for a glass of wine or shared meal.

Unlike many other houseboats, the floating home has separate bedrooms.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images Nika Afonina in her bedroom.

Unlike other alternative living options, including tiny homes, van life, and even canal boats, the Afonin’s floating home feels much more like a suburban home than a boat.

The private bedrooms help divide the space and offer privacy, which is usually rare in the favoured open-plan designs of other houseboats.

There’s plenty of space for the children to spread out to play …

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images The stairs leading to the second floor are lined with windows.

Living in an apartment in the heart of the city probably wouldn’t have guaranteed a large space to play in. The floating home, on the other hand, has plenty of common space.

… and there’s even enough room out back for a full-size trampoline, a rare find in any city.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images Masha Masha Afonina jumps on the trampoline with a view of the river.

Another perk of docking on a residential moor is the added deck space on the dock. Floating homeowners have the luxury of additional outdoor space, something that would usually increase the value of an apartment or townhouse when living in a central city.

They have a great view of the Lakhta Centre skyscraper, a reminder of just how close they are to city life.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images A skyscraper illuminates the Zhdanovka river.

Afonin said that friends love to stay with them at the floating house.

Floating homes and houseboats can offer a unique, oftentimes less expensive chance to live close to a popular city.

Alexander DemianchukTASS via Getty Images The floating home is covered in large windows.

Many houseboat owners take to the water because of the cheaper cost of living while remaining close to city centres.

Ultimately, like any unique property, floating homes can be a large investment. But they offer plenty of space, a sense of community, and a chance to temporarily escape a congested city and live amongst nature.

As Afonin told RBC Russia, “Ideal housing does not exist at all, there is a set of pluses and minuses.” However, he concludes, “There are more advantages for us so far.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.