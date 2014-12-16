Inside Twitter's Massive Holiday Party At San Francisco's Science Museum

Taylor Lorenz
Twitter holiday partytwitter.com/timtrueman/The main hall at Twitter’s 2014 holiday party

Twitter took over San Francisco’s Exploratorium science museum on Friday night for their 2014 holiday party.

The party took place in a large hall full of the museum’s hands-on exhibits and an oversize illuminated sign encouraged employees to “#CELEBRATE.” 

All employees at Twitter’s San Francisco office were invited including their significant others.

“I’ll be attending Twitter’s holiday party tonight so feel free to send me all your product ideas for them & I’ll share w their senior mgmt,” tweeted famed investor Hunter Walk. (His wife works there).

Party attendees voraciously tweeted photos of the evening and snapped pics with friends in the photo booth.

Most attendees showed up in their holiday best and sparkly dresses were in abundance.

One guest commented on Instagram that the party’s upper deck had a very Great Gatsby vibe.

A pianist on a neon-lit lucite grand piano seconded attendees throughout the night.

A giant sign welcomed guests to the event.

Custom drinks were available.

twitter.com/DLG

Hashtagged blue rubber bracelets were distributed.

A pianist on a lucite grand piano serenaded everyone.

'My Twitter pin game is strong,' tweeted Joel Lunenfeld, VP Brand Strategy at Twitter.

Alex Shih, who works in business development at Twitter, was focused on finding food.

Groups of guests grinned in the photo booth.

A view of the city skyline from the party.

Most people congregated around a gigantic rectangular bar.

The upper deck at the party 'channeled the Great Gatsby,' a guest posted on Instagram.

Two designers swap sips on the party's upper level.

Sachin Agarwal, former founder and CEO of Posterous and current Twitter employee, appears to have enjoyed the night.

Now see how Facebook partied this holiday season.

The scene at Facebook's holiday bash

Facebook Threw A Lavish Holiday Party At AT&T Park Last Night »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.