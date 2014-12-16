Inside Twitter's Massive Holiday Party At San Francisco's Science Museum

twitter.com/timtrueman/ The main hall at Twitter’s 2014 holiday party

Twitter took over San Francisco’s Exploratorium science museum on Friday night for their 2014 holiday party.

The party took place in a large hall full of the museum’s hands-on exhibits and an oversize illuminated sign encouraged employees to “#CELEBRATE.”

All employees at Twitter’s San Francisco office were invited including their significant others.

“I’ll be attending Twitter’s holiday party tonight so feel free to send me all your product ideas for them & I’ll share w their senior mgmt,” tweeted famed investor Hunter Walk. (His wife works there).

Party attendees voraciously tweeted photos of the evening and snapped pics with friends in the photo booth.

Most attendees showed up in their holiday best and sparkly dresses were in abundance.

One guest commented on Instagram that the party’s upper deck had a very Great Gatsby vibe.

A pianist on a neon-lit lucite grand piano seconded attendees throughout the night.

