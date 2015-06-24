Inside Twitter's massive campaign aimed to revitalize stagnant platform

This story was originally sent to thousands of professionals just like you in this morning’s DIGITAL MEDIA INSIDER daily newsletter. Don’t be left in the dark while your competition gets ahead each morning. Learn more about our 7-day FREE trial now »

Twitter is thinking of launching a massive marketing campaign to promote the benefits of its platform to the general public, according to Bloomberg. The campaign would consist of slogans and a broad marketing strategy aimed at dispelling the perception that Twitter is a communication tool catering to celebrities, politicians, and journalists, the report states.

Twitter, which is in the process of replacing its CEO, has struggled in recent quarters to keep up active user growth. The social network’s audience growth remained essentially flat at just 18% year-over-year (YoY) during the first quarter of 2015. The platform has also struggled to grow its ad business to reach the scale of competitors like Facebook and Google.

The reveal of Project Lightning appears to be the beginnings of Twitter’s rumoured marketing campaign. The new feature will allow users to follow events in real-time, through a visual heavy portal, according to BuzzFeed.

Human editors will sift through tweets and put together a collection of content that pertain to specific events trending on the site. When a user views the images, videos, and tweets that make up the collections, the content will fill the entire screen.

Project Lightning hopes to revive Twitter’s stagnant social platform. The full-screen video format could allow Twitter to stream content like award shows and sporting matches, Bloomberg reports.

With the rise of video advertising, the service could become an appealing place for advertisers to spend ad dollars, according to BuzzFeed.

Twitter also hopes that other news sites and social platforms will syndicate the portal, allowing non-Twitter users to access content, according to BuzzFeed. Ideally, Project Lightning would both attract new users and drive existing users to the platform more frequently.

