What It Was Like At Twitter HQ During The Iran Protests

ON June 15, our technicians told me to add a note to our website.



The note warned users of a planned maintenance session that meant our service would be inaccessible while we carried out an overdue system upgrade.

Immediately, we began to see a reaction in the form of tweets. Then came the emails. Then came the phone calls. Even the US State Department contacted us. The message was loud and clear: Twitter cannot rest while there is unrest in Iran.

Continue reading >

Photo: Joi Ito

