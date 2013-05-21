Look Inside The Offices Of $1.1 Billion Tumblr

Tumblr just sold to Yahoo for $1.1 billion. We visited their offices a while back to see how they do what they do and it was pretty impressive.
In light of the big news and since Tumblr’s said they aren’t planning any major changes like a big office move, we thought you might want to take a look inside the office that just got Yahoo to shell out almost $1.1 billion in cash.
The Tumblr office is on E 21 St. and that building in the background is actually home to Business Insider.
There is a book case on entry and the home of their 11-year-old Pomeranian Tommy. You will see him later.
Once you get into the back there is a pretty good view of the whole office. It spreads out across one half of the building with a kitchen in the middle.
Andrew Greene, 29, from New Jersey, is a Product Engineer at Tumblr and is working on improving the spam filters. He has been with the company for about a year.
These Tumblr mugs are all around the office. And yes, that is a really, really old computer in the background.
The computer is an old terminal that would have been hooked up to some much bigger computer in the old days. Now Justin has it connected to his Mac and uses it for his own terminal applications.
Justin got these pair of pink slippers as a gift this holiday season. They hang on a wall nearby his desk.
And meet Jason Walton, who manages the company's office IT. Originally from Texas, he keeps the company's systems running. Before Tumblr, he worked at the Guggenheim as the head of infrastructure. He says Tumblr is a lot quieter than the museum where there were more events going on.
This is a seltzer maker. Our guide said the engineers drank so much seltzer they needed to get their own machine!
The floor of the kitchen is simple concrete, but most of the office has warm wood flooring. That is Tommy over there.
Nearby is Annie Werner, a Texas native who is Tumblr's Community Ambassador for the Arts. She has been with the company since August 2010 and works to engage artists and art institutions and helps them use Tumblr.
She sits next to Topherchris (Christopher Price)...yes that is him, Tumblr's Editorial Director and the man behind much of Tumblr's own Tumbling. He joined Tumblr in 2007, only a week after it launched!
If you've ever been to his Tumblr (topherchris.com) you know he loves dinosaurs. This one was a gift from the giver of the balloons (she is coming up).
Here is Rachel Fershleiser, this is her fifth day at Tumblr! She came to Tumblr from the non-profit Housing Works Bookstore Cafe and is working on the company's outreach to authors and publishers.
And here is Tommy the 11-year-old Pomeranian Tumblr has adopted...and for the Big Lebowski fans, yes the dog has %[email protected] papers.
Towards the back of the room is a big wooden table. Many of the employees eat lunch around the table, or hold impromptu meetings.
