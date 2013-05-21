Look Inside The Offices Of $1.1 Billion Tumblr

Tumblr just sold to Yahoo for $1.1 billion. We visited their offices a while back to see how they do what they do and it was pretty impressive.



In light of the big news and since Tumblr’s said they aren’t planning any major changes like a big office move, we thought you might want to take a look inside the office that just got Yahoo to shell out almost $1.1 billion in cash.

