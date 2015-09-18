We checked out Tory Burch's answer to Lululemon

Athleisure is a very popular sector right now, and Lululemon hasa stronghold on the competition — for now.

Many brands, from Under Armour to New Balance to Victoria’s Secret to even Dick’s Sporting Goods, are scrambling to catch up to the wildly popular retailer.

The latest brand to try its hand at the trend? Preppy designer Tory Burch.

Tory Burch has released its answer to Lululemon: Tory Sport.

Burch’s empire is a match for Lululemon’s cultish following. Burch has proven to be incredibly successful; she built a multibillion dollar company in under a decade.

We visited the new pop-up store to see how Tory Sport stacks up to the competition.

The pop-up store is in downtown Manhattan, in place of where a former Tory Burch store existed. No traditional Tory Burch items are sold at this athletic apparel store; it's all Tory Sport. A permanent store will open up in the Flatiron district eventually. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Welcome to the shopping country club! Lululemon is known for its emphasis on yoga -- stores even offer complimentary classes. Tory Sport throws tennis and golf into the mix. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Burch let New Yorkers shop and see her new activewear line during New York Fashion Week -- a time when everyone has style on his or her mind. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider 'I just wanted it to reference old fashioned country clubs (and) thrift shop glamour. We wanted it to feel low-key and easy,' Burch said to the Observer, regarding the aesthetic of the pop-up shop. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Source: New York Observer Burch told the Observer that the clothes are specifically designed for 'running, yoga, tennis, some swim and golf.' Additionally, 'it's the idea of coming and going; what people are wearing after a yoga class, or when they go get lunch or to an airport. For me, it's something that I'm passionate about.' Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Source: New York Observer Of course, the store sells yoga pants -- that's a mainstay in athleisure. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Burch explained to the Observer that the line features technology -- a must-have in the competitive athleisure sector, including sweat wicking abilities and CoolMax fabric. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Source: New York Observer But it's not cheap. Sports bras go for $60. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider However, leggings are priced comparably to Lululemon's yoga pants -- they run between $85 and $175. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Get familiar with the T insignia, which will likely become synonymous with the brand, just as Tory Burch's initials have become canonized by her logo. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider And you can have your initials canonized, too. The store offers monogramming, in part because it's so important to Burch. 'I think monogramming is so much a part of my youth and people love it,' she said to the Observer. 'We're monogramming t-shirts, tracksuits and a lot of different things. And we're also doing decals.' Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Source: New York Observer Burch doesn't view athleisure as a trend. 'This didn't feel like a trend to me,' she said to Vogue. 'It really seemed like a change in the way women were dressing.' That said, she wanted to fix some issues she saw with the genre. 'I started to think, How do we make this stuff chic again? What a lot of sports brands miss is femininity, unless it's a garish femininity in the form of exposed body parts and neon colours. I was thinking more The Royal Tenenbaums,' she said to Vogue. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Source: Vogue

