Inside the tragic last months of ex-Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's life

Hello everyone! Welcome to this weekly roundup of Business Insider stories from co-Editor in Chief Matt Turner.





Subscribe here to get this newsletter in your inbox every Sunday.





Read on for the reporting on former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s final months, tips on how to get a job in the Biden administration, and the rising stars of real estate.

Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images Tony Hsieh spent most of his last nine months in Park City, Utah, where he flew in new contacts and created a community amidst the pandemic.

Hello!

We’re nearly there.

COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be approved by US regulators in the coming days. And as Shelby Livingston and Allana Akhtar reported, health systems and hospitals across the country are now gearing up to give the shots to their own workers.

Three healthcare systems â€” Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, Northwell Health in New York, and McLaren Health Care in Michigan â€” shared their plans on vaccinating staff. You can read the full story here:

Also read:

Tony Hsieh’s final months

From Meghan Morris and Connor Perrett:

A fire truck and an ambulance whirred into one of Park City’s tonier enclaves the Tuesday evening after Labour Day, summoned to action by an alarming report.

At a 9-bedroom estate, recently purchased by a newcomer to the picturesque ski town, there were “flames shooting into the air” and a hot air balloon was “going off,” according to the fire department’s logs.

It’s not clear if something had gone wrong with the balloon, or what it was doing at the residential property on a Tuesday night â€” the report only notes that no one required medical attention and that emergency responders left after 45 minutes.

But five nights later they were back again, this time for reports of an “illegal burn” at the mansion, where they discovered propane heaters hidden in trees and a large stash of wood intended for an open fire. The mansion belonged to Tony Hsieh, the longtime CEO of internet ecommerce powerhouse Zappos.

For a period of several months during the summer of 2020, Hsieh’s property was the site of extravagant parties that drew a crowd of techies, free-spirits, hangers-ons, and locals â€” and often complaints from neighbours.

You can read the full story here:

How to land a job in the Biden administration

Joe Raedle/Getty Images U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to the media after receiving a briefing from the transition COVID-19 advisory board on November 09, 2020 at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware. Mr. Biden spoke about how his administration would respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

From Robin Bravender:

So you want to go work for Joe Biden.

You’re in luck. The president-elect has thousands of jobs to dole out inside the White House and federal agencies.

But you’ll probably want to get moving quickly since the incoming team is anxious to get up to full strength as it races to replace outgoing Trump administration staffers with its own people. You’re not the only one hoping to get a job on the new team, and you can expect stiff competition.

“There will be tens of thousands of people who are very excited about this administration and want to be a participant in it,” says Katherine Archuleta, who led the Obama administration’s Office of Personnel Management, the federal agency that manages government employees.

Read the full story here:

Also read:

Rising stars of real estate

NorthSpyre; CBRE; Luna Hamdi; Basis Investment Group; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider

From Alex Nicoll, Dan Geiger, Libertina Brandt, and Natasha Solo-Lyons:

The pandemic has upended the real-estate industry, forcing offices and shops to reinvent themselves and causing millions of Americans to relocate or reconsider their home bases for work, financial, or personal reasons.

Against this backdrop, we’re spotlighting professionals who are thriving, seizing opportunities despite, or because of, COVID-19’s effects on commercial and residential real estate in the US.

These 30 young professionals stood out as the vanguard of the next generation in real estate, from prodigies who’ve risen through the ranks and innovated at established firms to startup founders looking to disrupt pockets of the sector with deeply traditional roots.

Read the full story here:

Also read:

ICYMI: Inside Google’s firing of a top AI researcher

On Wednesday, one of Google’s top AI ethics leaders announced she had been fired. Observers were confused by the decision, but inside Google, tensions between Timnit Gebru and senior management had been building for days, Hugh Langley reported. Read the full story here:

Also read:

WATCH: How to get hired in private equity

Reed Alexander this week spoke with Matt Breitfelder, the global head of human capital at Apollo Global Management; Sara Diniz, vice president in human resources at Bain Capital; James Cherubim, head of talent acquisition at The Carlyle Group; and Anthony Keizner, co-managing partner at Odyssey Search Partners.

You can watch their conversation here:

Here are some headlines from the past week that you might have missed.

â€” Matt

Meet the 40 rising stars of Madison Avenue who are revolutionising advertising in 2020

A YouTube star with over 200,000 subscribers explains how much money she’s made each month in 202

The 18 hottest adtech companies of 2020

HSBC says buy these 31 global stocks that are exposed to the pandemic’s biggest tech disruptions and set to become growth engines of the future

Here’s the internal map of the 95 most powerful executives under AWS boss Andy Jassy

US House lawmakers just voted to decriminalize marijuana â€” here’s what you need to know

Inside Rahm Emanuel’s whisper campaign to get into the Biden Cabinet: ‘Knowing Rahm, he’s trying to will it’

How Stratechery founder Ben Thompson built a one-person newsletter that generates about $US3 million and became the envy of journalists

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.