Inside TMZ's Awesome Office Space And TV Studio In Downtown LA

The TMZ office in Los Angeles is unique in the way that the celebrity gossip website’s work space also functions as a TV studio for the show.
TMZ on TV, which airs mainly on Fox-owned stations, features “in-studio” segments that are taped during a morning staff pitch meeting — led by the site’s founder and show’s executive producer, Harvey Levin —
at TMZ’s headquarters.
TMZ is an insider term (“thirty-mile zone” or studio zone), referring to the movie studio area of downtown Hollywood.
San Fransisco-based Rapt Studio recently refurbished TMZ’s very public workspace — see what it’s like to work in the fast lane.
San Fransisco-based Rapt Studio designed the real life work place/TV studio in downtown Los Angeles. The celebrity-inspired workspace is built around a 9,000-square-foot newsroom, connecting brand and culture to its environment.
The words 'Thirty Mile Zone' are printed on the wall because that is what 'TMZ' stands for. It's a reference to the historic 'studio zone' within a 30-mile radius in Los Angeles.
