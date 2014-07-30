Inside TMZ's Awesome Office Space And TV Studio In Downtown LA

Aly Weisman
TMZ OFFICE STUDIOEric Laignel/Rapt Studio

The TMZ office in Los Angeles is unique in the way that the celebrity gossip website’s work space also functions as a TV studio for the show.

TMZ on TV, which airs mainly on Fox-owned stations, features “in-studio” segments that are taped during a morning staff pitch meeting — led by the site’s founder and show’s executive producer, Harvey Levin —
at TMZ’s headquarters.

TMZ is an insider term (“thirty-mile zone” or studio zone), referring to the movie studio area of downtown Hollywood.

San Fransisco-based Rapt Studio recently refurbished TMZ’s very public workspace — see what it’s like to work in the fast lane.

If you've ever watched TMZ on TV, you're already familiar with the show's pitch meeting format.

San Fransisco-based Rapt Studio designed the real life work place/TV studio in downtown Los Angeles. The celebrity-inspired workspace is built around a 9,000-square-foot newsroom, connecting brand and culture to its environment.

Rapt Studio

TMZ's trademark red and black colour scheme is apparent upon arrival.

Their logo is prominently placed.

The words 'Thirty Mile Zone' are printed on the wall because that is what 'TMZ' stands for. It's a reference to the historic 'studio zone' within a 30-mile radius in Los Angeles.

This map showcases the 'Thirty Mile Zone.'

Staffers work close together in the newsroom setting.

And can eat at communal tables in the kitchen, where there is also a foosball table.

Conference rooms are filled with TV's blasting the TMZ logo.

And tons of celebrity video footage is edited on-site.

Now learn about some of TMZ's tricks ...

Here's TMZ's secret to getting celebrity court documents so quickly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.