Inside Tina Brown's Swanky Party For Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan bids goodbye to Barry Diller and Diane Von Furstenberg

Photo: @GlynnMacN

Fear not media people, the glitzy media party is not entirely dead.Last night Tina Brown and Harry Evans threw a swanky party at their Manhattan home for incoming CNN host (saviour ?) Piers Morgan. Needless to say, despite Snowpocalypse 2 warnings, it was packed.



Said Brown in her introduction: “Not only can he hold up Larry King‘s suspenders, he can hold up his own and everybody else’s in this room.”

Indeed, if Piers’s show is anything like his party toast than he likely he will have America charmed in under a week.

Morgan recounted sending former boss Rupert Murdoch, who gave him his first start at age 28, an email saying ‘I’d love to have you on the show. I know about the competition with Fox and everything, but old times sake Rupert, won’t you drop by?”

Response: “Piers, thank you very much indeed for your kind invitation, but your chances are less than zero.”

Piers’ conclusion: “I wish you good luck, but I do not wish you success.”

Ba dump.

He also told a story about getting the brush off from Bill O’Reilly at a Knicks Game…until O’Reilly was dragged back by his 14-year-old daughter for a picture. She’d recognised him from ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Her father had not. Kids!

Piers Morgan laughs with Arianna and Charlie Rose

Photo: @RachelSklar

Bold-faced guests included Barry Diller (we think), Diane Von Furstenberg, Arianna Huffington (one of the few people who looks better in person than on TV, just saying) Charlie Rose, Diane Sawyer, Chris Cuomo, Jeff Toobin, Dennis Kneale, Richard Cohen, and Piers producer Jonathan Wald.Not in attendance: Parker or Spitzer.

Alas, no canoodling was spotted, but Christiane Amanpour did look to be having a fairly amicable conversation with incoming (and embattled) ABC News president Ben Sherwood, which considering the recent rumours that he plans to “fix” ABC’s struggling Sunday morning, is probably bodes somewhat well for Amanpour.

Also overheard: Is there really any proof that talking on cell phones on planes is dangerous? (Not really?)

Elsewhere, when I asked Piers what impressed him most about his premiere interview with Oprah Winfrey he told me he was struck “by her generosity with her time” and “her direct eye contact.”

As for dream guests, Jack Nicholson ranks high on the list. Also, something about interviewing Warren Beatty in a hotel room they have both stayed at on their joint birthdays.

Below: A picture of Brown’s bookcase. Or one of them. Yes, those are all the issues of Vanity Fair under Brown’s stewardship bound in leather. On another shelf you can find the New Yorker. Makes you miss print just a bit, doesn’t it.

Tina Brown’s bookcase

Photo: Glynnis MacNicol

