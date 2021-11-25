A divorced New York dad promised his son they’d live in a castle one day — so he built 3, and now anyone can visit

- In 1978, a newly divorced father promised his 3-year-old son he’d build him a castle one day.
- Today, John Lavender II owns three castles in upstate New York with scenic views of Lake George.
- All three are available to book, together or separately, and sleep up to 21 guests.
For decades, all three were kept as a private residence for Lavender, his son Jason, and his wife Yvonne, but since 2010 they have welcomed guests in their “magical” castles with picturesque views of Lake George.
Highlands Castle ($US6,995 ($AU9,738) a night), The Castle Gatehouse, and The Castle Cottage (both $US1,145 ($AU1,594) a night) are available to book directly through the website or via Airbnb.
“I made the promise and I said I’m going to show my son that if I speak words to him, I’ll follow through no matter what it takes,” he added.
Lavender said he also had no experience with architectural design or construction. All he knew was that he wanted to live somewhere his son could bring his friends over, and where he could enjoy time with him the same way his own father, a Methodist minister, spent with him.
So in order to gather the money to fulfill his dream lifestyle, Lavender said he started a fundraising corporation for schools nationwide in 1978.
“We didn’t even need stamped architectural blueprints back then, things were a little different and not what they are today,” he said. “I would have an oversize piece of white poster paper and everything sketched out and all the dimensions written out.”
Assisted by friends and a few hired hands, he said he would build essentially two or three walls at a time. “Then I would go back and draw something else for the next day’s work,” he added.
“They were used to working together as a team,” Lavender said. “They had the brawn and the muscle and we got a lot accomplished that one year.”
Lavender said the running joke between him and his son was that he’d promised to build him a castle, but didn’t say Jason wasn’t going to help out.
His wife, Yvonne, who he met in 1986 and married at the property in 1992, found him minutes later. Lavender spent eight months confined to a wheelchair and began thinking about what it would be like to open their home to others. “Being able to catch up on lost income, and just reinventing myself,” was an intriguing prospect, he said.
While they had some hesitation initially, both Lavender and Yvonne said they have been stunned by the “grateful” and “kind” people who visit them.
“Every guest that stays here will say to me, thank you for opening up your home to us,” he said. “My response now is just, ‘Thank you a hundred times more for finding us and staying here.'”
Today they run it pretty much alone, they said, only hiring a cleaning crew in between guest stays.
While his son Jason has since moved into his own home with his own family, Lavender said he and Yvonne have stayed on. They still live on the property, but in a curtained-off area of Highlands Castle, or as they call it, “the main house,” which Lavender says is his favorite of the three.
The rental prices outlined on the website are $US6,995 ($AU9,738) a night for four guests and $US395 ($AU550) per additional guest.
“I did everything kind of backwards, I bought all these antique suits of armor, antique gothic furniture, and light fixtures,” he told Insider, adding that he started designing and built the castles with inspiration from the pieces.
Today, The Great Hall is “the heart of the castle” where guests can dine formally and enjoy views of Lake George.
Initially, they weren’t for sale, but Lavender said he asked the dealer to call him if anything changed. “A few months later, I got a call,” Lavender said, “and he said ‘John, I kept your name and my health is failing, I remember your story and I’m calling to say these doors are for sale for the very first time.'”
“With picnic baskets in hand, they walked my path, put the picnic baskets down, turned around, and said, ‘Now I see why you bought this property,'” Lavender told Insider. “My father was proud of what was put here, he would call me ‘my son the castle builder.'”
Just like Highlands Castle, the cottage comes with its own outdoor terrace with views of both Lake George and the Adirondack Mountains.
According to the website, The Castle Cottage includes two cozy bedrooms and its own kitchen.
According to the Warren County Tourism Department website about Lake George, the area surrounding Highlands Castle is home to an array of hiking trails, waterfront restaurants, and numerous marinas where visitors can plan day trips and water sport activities, including parasailing.
According to the website, the gatehouse has high-vaulted ceilings throughout and is filled with antiquities that Lavender bought back in the early 1980s.
The Grand Room in this mini castle also comes with reclining sofas, and the kitchen area is home to antique chairs, according to the website.
But, he said, “this might not be their world.” For now, he’s happy with them just “chasing and realizing” their own dreams, even if those may not be taking up the mantle at Highlands Castle.