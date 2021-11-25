A divorced New York dad promised his son they’d live in a castle one day — so he built 3, and now anyone can visit

Hidden among the forests lining Lake George, New York, are three mini castles with jaw-dropping views of the water and the Adirondack Mountains.

A three-minute drive from the small hamlet of Bolton Landing in Upstate New York lies Highlands Castle, a secluded private estate hidden among trees. Within the estate are three mini castles, built by John Lavender II, 67, who told Insider he bought the land back in 1982.

For decades, all three were kept as a private residence for Lavender, his son Jason, and his wife Yvonne, but since 2010 they have welcomed guests in their “magical” castles with picturesque views of Lake George.

Highlands Castle ($US6,995 ($AU9,738) a night), The Castle Gatehouse, and The Castle Cottage (both $US1,145 ($AU1,594) a night) are available to book directly through the website or via Airbnb.