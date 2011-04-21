Inside The Yahoo Search Revenue Disaster

Sounded like a good idea at the time?

Yesterday, Yahoo reported a second quarter of massive declines in its search revenue.Yahoo blamed the “headwind” of paying its partner Microsoft 12% of Yahoo’s net search revenues. Yahoo also said Microsoft’s ads are underperforming.



But even without these factors, Yahoo has seen an almost unbroken quarterly decline in search revenues since 2008. Failure is not all down to Microsoft.

Keep reading at Search Engine Land >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.