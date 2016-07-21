What it's like to stay in the world's most expensive hotel suite, which costs $75,000 a night

The Mark Hotel The living room of the Mark penthouse has a 26-foot-high ceiling.

A night’s stay in the penthouse suite at The Mark Hotel in New York City costs a staggering $75,000 (£57,000) per night, according to Elite Traveller.

The lifestyle magazine recently named the lavish, 12,000-square-foot suite the most expensive in the world, tied with the $75,000/night Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Geneva in Switzerland.

The five-bedroom suite spans two floors of The Mark Hotel, located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and has its own rooftop terrace, conservatory, two wet bars, and a library lounge.

Can’t afford the hefty room rate? Take a tour of the penthouse below.

Welcome to the penthouse at The Mark Hotel. This space is large enough to be a guest room, but it's only the lobby... The Mark Hotel The living room is so large it doubles as a grand ballroom space. The 26-foot-high ceiling makes the room feel even more spacious. The Mark Hotel All five bedrooms come with HD TVs and a room control panel... The Mark Hotel ...and the beds are fitted with plush Italian bedding. The Mark Hotel There are six bathrooms to ensure no one has to wait to use the toilet. This one has two sinks, a shower, and bathtub -- and a view over the street. The Mark Hotel The dining room can accommodate up to 24 people, perfect for throwing a dinner party. The Mark Hotel For when the weather is too nice to stay indoors, there's a private rooftop terrace spanning 2,500-square-feet, with impeccable views of Central Park and other iconic Manhattan buildings like the Plaza Hotel and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Mark Hotel

