What it's like to stay in the world's most expensive hotel suite, which costs $75,000 a night

The Mark HotelThe living room of the Mark penthouse has a 26-foot-high ceiling.
A night’s stay in the penthouse suite at The Mark Hotel in New York City costs a staggering $75,000 (£57,000) per night, according to Elite Traveller.
The lifestyle magazine recently named the lavish, 12,000-square-foot suite the most expensive in the world, tied with the $75,000/night Royal Penthouse Suite at the President Wilson Geneva in Switzerland.
The five-bedroom suite spans two floors of The Mark Hotel, located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and has its own rooftop terrace, conservatory, two wet bars, and a library lounge.
Can’t afford the hefty room rate? Take a tour of the penthouse below.
Welcome to the penthouse at The Mark Hotel. This space is large enough to be a guest room, but it's only the lobby...
The living room is so large it doubles as a grand ballroom space. The 26-foot-high ceiling makes the room feel even more spacious.
There are six bathrooms to ensure no one has to wait to use the toilet. This one has two sinks, a shower, and bathtub -- and a view over the street.
