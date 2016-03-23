Go inside the world's most expensive hotel

The 13 hotel, set to open this summer in Macau, calls itself “the most luxurious hotel ever built”.
Its swanky features include stained-glass bathrooms, Roman baths with retractable marble coverings, and complimentary transportation via Rolls-Royce Phantoms.
The hotel also came with a hefty price tag for developers, with each room costing over $7 million to create. The project reportedly cost $1.4 billion in total.
The 13 recently released images of their “Villa de Comte”, which will be their entry-level accommodations.
From beds draped in velvet to private elevator lobbies and rooms adorned in Baroque features, here’s what the extravagant villas look like inside.
The 23-story hotel has six different restaurants and bars to choose from, as well as a stunning design that incorporates Baroque elements with chic modern touches. Everything from the sculptures and wall coverings to the furniture was designed specifically for the property.
The hotel includes 200 large suites (which the hotel refers to as villas), that range from 2,000 square feet to 30,000 square feet. Luxurious touches include a range of period artworks, as well as a customised chrome furniture series for the living room, bedrooms, and bathrooms.
Six to eight guests can relax in the ornate marble baths that sit underneath a vaulted ceiling supporting a crystal chandelier. When the Roman bath is not in use, it can be covered with a retractable marble flooring.
Rooms will also come complete with stained-glass and marble bathrooms, where ceilings illuminated with artwork are lit by a standing candelabra. A rain shower is hidden behind a floor-to-ceiling stained-glass facade.
The royal bedroom includes a king-sized bed complete with a velvet canopy. Each villa comes with 24-hour butler service, and additional amenities include a private luxury shopping area and complimentary airport transfers via Rolls-Royce Phantoms.
