Sean Gallup/Getty Images The Chancellery (Bundeskanzleramt) and the House of World Cultures (R) (Haus der Kulturen der Welt) stand next to the Spree river on June 27, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. Berlin is a major tourist destination and the capital of Germany.

The world’s most powerful woman works in the world’s largest government office building. Located in the center of Berlin, Angela Merkel’s Bundeskanzleramt (Germany Chancellery) is approximately 10 times the size of the White House.

The Chancellery was commissioned, designed, and partially constructed during the tenure of the long serving Chancellor Helmut Kohl — himself of pretty colossal dimensions. On its completion in 2001, accompanied by mutterings around hubris, Gerhard Schröder became the first German chancellor to move in. Though he couldn’t match Kohl’s girth, Schröder was a larger-than-life leader, a super-confident embodiment of modern, prosperous, unified Germany, much like his new, ultra-modern office. A more austere public figure, Angela Merkel currently occupies the space.

Here is an infographic of the Kanzleramt republished with permission from Around the World: An Atlas for Today.

Infographic republished with permission from Around the World: An Atlas for Today published by Gestalten.



Alongside classic facts about nature, history, population, culture, and politics, Around the World’s compelling information graphics thoroughly explain complex processes that impact our lives such as global trade and changing demographics.

The book gives added insight into our modern world through its visual exploration of subjects such as eating habits, overfishing, and internet providers, as well as events that have left indelible marks on our collective conscience including September 11, the Olympic Games, Japan’s Fukushima disaster, and the sinking of the Titanic.

