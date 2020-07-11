Inside the hotel made of gold where the rooms only cost $250 a night

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images Guests pose for selfies at the infinity pool of the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam on July 2, 2020.

From its sparkly rooftop infinity pool down to its food, the 25-story Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel is fully made up of gold.

The hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam opened its doors to visitors this week after 11 years of construction that cost around $US200 million.

Room prices start at $US250 per night as the hotel’s owners are hoping to bring in “ordinary people to the super-rich.”

Guests who have already stayed at the hotel have said the experience has made them feel like royalty.

Scroll down to see what the golden hotel looks like.

From the shower heads to the rooftop infinity pool, everything at the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Vietnam is gold.

The five-star luxury hotel in Vietnam’s capital – which calls itself the world’s first fully gold-plated hotel – opened its golden gates to visitors this week, after 11 years of construction that cost around $US200 million.

And it’s an eyeful: everything from the lobby ceiling to the toilet seat is golden. But while the shiny hotel might look like it can only be afforded by the world’s wealthiest, its owners say that with rooms starting at $US250 a night, they hope to attract ordinary people, as well as the super-rich.

From its sparkling rooftop infinity pool down to its toilet seats, the 25-story Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel is, quite literally, dripping in gold.

Kham/Reuters A front view of the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 2, 2020.

The 400-room property, developed by Hoa Bing Group, will operate under the American Wyndham Hotels brand.

The five-star hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam opened its golden gates to visitors this week after 11 years of construction, costing $US200 million.

Kham/Reuters Staff members open the doors of the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 2, 2020.

Source: Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake

Most features inside the five-star hotel have been given the golden treatment, whether it’s the shiny gold-plated ceiling in the majestic lobby…

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images Staff wait to welcome guests in the lobby of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 2, 2020.

…or the golden elevators bringing guests up to their rooms.

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images A staff member stands near the lifts in the lobby of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 2, 2020.

Even the rooftop infinity pool, with sprawling views over the city, was not spared.

Kham/Reuters A boy jumps into the water at the gold-plated infinity pool of the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 2, 2020.

Almost 54,000 square feet of gilded ceramic was used on the hotel’s exterior walls to make it shine from the outside.

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images Guests pose for selfies at the infinity pool of the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam on July 2, 2020.

Source: Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake

But that’s not all. All the interior have been gilded, with some rooms containing gold-plated appliances, a regal golden bathtub…

Kham/Reuters A gold-plated bathtub is seen in the newly-inaugurated Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 2, 2020.

…and even golden toilets.

Kham/Reuters Gold-plated toilets are seen at the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 2, 2020.

The hotel took its commitment to gold one step further, stating on its website that every meal is served with a “mysterious golden substance.”

Dolce Hotel Food served at the Dolce Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam.

According to the hotel’s website, even the coffee cups are made up of 24-karat gold.

Source: Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake

Room prices start at $US250 per night as the hotel is hoping to attract people of all backgrounds. According to the chairman of the Hoa Binh group, which owns the hotel, the Dolce wants “ordinary people to the super-rich…to check-in.”

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images A placard hangs on a room’s doorknob at the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam on July 2, 2020.

Source: Daily Mail

Guests who have already had a chance to stay at the hotel have compared the experience to being treated like royalty.

Kham/Reuters A woman poses for a photo at the gold plated infinity pool of the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 2, 2020.

“When I arrive here…I felt like a king, you know, the Pharao…the king of Egypt,” Phillip Park, a guest from South Korea said, according to Conde Nast Traveller.

“I really enjoyed the luxury atmosphere. It has changed my mind about what luxury can be. Other luxury hotels usually use marbles as tiles, but here everything is gold-plated down to the washing basin,” one guest said.

Kham/Reuters A gold-plated bathroom sink is seen in the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 2, 2020.

Source: Daily Mail

According to the hotel, some of the rooms are affordable because all of the gold was sourced locally, which helped keep construction costs down.

Kham/Reuters An employee in traditional dress is seen in the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake luxury hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 2, 2020.

“Our group has a factory that can do gold-plated stuff, so the cost for our equipment and furniture here is quite cheap,”, Duong said, according to the Daily Mail.

While the hotel hasn’t had that many visitors yet due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, its owners are hopeful that they will make more money in the next year.

Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images A guest poses for photographs at the infinity pool at the Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake hotel, in Vietnam on July 2, 2020.

Source: Daily Mail

