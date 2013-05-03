Inside The Whitney Museum's Star-Studded Annual Art Party [Photos]

Aly Weisman

Olivia Wilde, Lake Bell, Lo Bosworth and countless fashionistas attended the Whitney Museum’s annual Art Party Wednesday night at Moynihan Station in New York City. 

Sponsored by Max Mara and in partnership with Art.sy, a pre-sale preview of the art works alone generated close to $70,000 in funds.

See who made it out for the museum’s big night.

Newly engaged actress Olivia Wilde attended solo:

Olivia Wilde Whitney Party

Tattoo artist Scott Campbell accompanied his girlfriend, actress Lake Bell:

Lake Bell Scott Campbell WHitney Party

 Reality star-turned-entrepreneur Lauren Bosworth kept it sleek and simple:

Lauren Conrad Lo Whitney Art Party

“Girls” actor Adam Driver made a rare appearance:

Adam Driver Whitney party

Yasmin Dolatabadi of Google Ideas wore her Google glass:

yasmin dolatadadi google glass

Model Jourdan Dunn struck a pose:

Model Jourdan Dunn WHitney party

Manrepeller blogger Leandra Medine made a funny face: 

Leandra Medine Manrepeller Whitney

Nur Khan, Chloe Norgaard, Harif Guzman showed off matching looks:

Nur Khan, Chloe Norgaard, Harif Guzman Whitney Party

Honorary Co-Chair Hannah Bronfman got some fresh air:

Hannah Bronfman Whitney party

While her boyfriend Brendan Fallis played DJ:

Brendan Fallis DJ whitney party

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.