The White House has 132 rooms and its own restaurant. Here's what it's like inside Joe Biden's new home.

Background: Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock; Inlay: Joe Raedle/Getty Images President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will work and live in the White House for the next four years.

President Joe Biden now lives in the White House, America’s most famous home.

The historic home consists of 132 rooms spread across three buildings.

Here’s a look inside the White House’s most notable spaces.

Welcome to the White House, the most famous home in America where Joe Biden will live for the next four years.

iStock / Getty Images Plus The White House seen from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

It is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington, DC between the US Treasury and Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images Aerial view of the White House taken on September 18, 2009.

The massive building contains three connected but distinct sections: the East Wing, the West Wing, and the Executive Residence in the middle.

Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images Arrows show the locations of the White House’s three sections.

It consists of 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors, and 28 fireplaces.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The Bidens (front), Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, in the White House State Dining Room on January 21, 2021.

The West Wing contains some of the most notable rooms in the White House.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images A Marine stands guard outside of the West Wing of the White House on January 18, 2021.

Among them is the Oval Office. It is the president’s formal workspace, where he meets or takes calls with with heads of state, diplomats, and his staff.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon The Oval Office pictured on the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration on January 20, 2021.

The Oval Office is home to the famous Resolute Desk, which dates back to the 1800s and weighs over 1,000 pounds.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Close-up of the Resolute Desk with Former President Trump in the background.

There are also several paintings, busts, and other decorations. Presidents decorate the office to their taste.

Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images A sculpted bust of Dr. Martine Luther King, Jr. sits in President Joe Biden’s redesigned Oval Office.

Right outside the Oval Office is the White House Rose Garden, which is used for special ceremonies and to greet distinguished guests.

Erin Scott/Reuters The White House Rose Garden pictured on August 22, 2020.

The West Colonnade walkway, also referred to as the “45-second commute” by insiders, leads from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden and to the official residence.

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead Then-President Donald Trump walks with the Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, along the West Colonnade.

The Cabinet Room is where the president meets with his ministers. It’s customary for the president to sit near the centre of the table.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Then-President Donald Trump presides over a meeting members of Congress in the Cabinet Room on January 9, 2018.

In the basement is the Situation Room, a 5,000 square-foot complex where the president receives intelligence and crisis support. It is run by staff from the National Security Council.

Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via AP Then-President Donald Trump meets with members of his cabinet on September 26, 2017, in the Situation Room.

A few rooms over, the US Navy operates a restaurant known as the Navy Mess and Ward Room.

White House The Mess dining facility is run by the US Navy.

One of the West Wing’s most photographed rooms is the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room where the White House press secretary gives briefings to the news media.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts her first news conference of the Biden Administration in the Brady Press Briefing Room on January 20, 2021.

Another famous room is the Roosevelt Room. The meeting space is often used to announce appointments and nominations of new staff members. It features paintings of both Theodore and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Alex Wong/Getty Images The Roosevelt Room pictured on August 22, 2017.

The office of the vice president is also located in the West Wing.

Official White House Photo by David Lienemann Then-Vice President Joe Biden meets with senior advisors and administration officials in his West Wing office at the White House on January 4, 2013.

The Executive Residence building is the White House’s largest and is where the First Family lives and sleeps.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images The South Portico of the Executive Residence on March 20, 2009.

The first floor of the residence contains the Blue Room. The oval-shaped room, which the president uses to formally receive guests, boasts blue upholstery, blue curtains, and blue carpet. It has stayed the same colour since 1837.

AP Then-President Donald Trump speaks during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017.

Also on the first floor is the Red Room, which serves as a parlor or sitting room for the president and dignitaries.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images The Red Room decorated for the holidays.

The East Room is the largest room in the Executive Residence. It is used for speeches, ceremonies, concerts, receptions, and dances.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a group of mayors in the East Room on January 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.

A second-floor balcony commissioned by Former President Truman overlooks the South Lawn.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden appear on the Truman Balcony with family members on January 20, 2021.

The East Wing next door is home to the Office of the First Lady and White House Private Secretary.

Charles Ommanney/Getty Images Then-First Lady Laura Bush takes Michelle Obama for a private tour of the artwork in the East Wing on January 20, 2009.

It also contains the family theatre, where presidents and their families can see any movie they want at any time of the day — even before they come out in theatres.

Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images Then-President Barack Obama welcomes service members and their families to a screening of Men in Black 3 in the Family Theatre on May 25, 2012.

Beneath the East Wing is one of the White House bunkers, where White House officials sheltered during 9/11.

U.S. National Archives Then-Vice President Cheney with senior staff in the President’s Emergency Operations Centre on September 11, 2001.

Editor’s note: This is an updated version of an article originally written by Amanda Macias.

