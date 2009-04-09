Inside The Tesla Model S (VIDEO)

TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington got a quick spin in the Tesla Model S, along with fellow TechCrunch reporters Sarah Lacy and Leena Rao. The car isn’t street legal as it lacks backseat safety belts and air bags, so they only got to zip around Tesla’s parking lot.



The car still hit 80, they say, and we get to see what the massive touch screen inside the car looks like.



