Inside The Swanky, Invitation-Only Loft Where Lucky New Yorkers Pick Up Google Glass

Google Glass is the next wave of wearable computing, and it isn’t easy to come by. Only a few hundred people have been selected by Google to purchase the product early. The product currently retails for about $1,500.



But those individuals say picking up their pair of glasses was nearly as cool as trying on the device for the first time.

Last week, the first set of New Yorkers were summoned to the 8th floor of Chelsea Market to pick up Glass. They were greeted by beautiful hipster women, stunning views of Manhattan, and multiple glasses of champagne.

The location isn’t technically a Google Glass Store; those will probably be a different experience entirely. This store is just for Google’s initial explorer program, select individuals who are paying to try the product in closed beta.

Grand St, a gadget startup that’s launching soon in Manhattan, was invited to own Glass. Each founder was wowed by the experience.

“Setup is painless,” one of Grand St’s three founders Aaron Henshaw, writes. “I downloaded the Android app, synced the Glass and my Android phone together, and was ready to go. My first text message, to my colleague Amanda, said, ‘hi from the glasses.'”

Grand St shared some of their photos from the swanky experience with Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.