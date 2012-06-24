Inside The Swanky Cannes Lions Parties — With Jon Hamm! — That You Weren't Invited To

This week, the advertising world stopped so that its elite could fly to France and drink, dance and network the heck out of the Cannes Lions ad festival on the Riviera.
The Lions have already generated controversy—did Google’s agency really deserve that media award?—but that wil be forgotten in time.
What will remain are the photos: images of fabulous yachts, beaches, and no-holds-barred parties.
Since it’s the Instagram era, their exploits have been preserved for posterity.
But don't worry about getting lost—Google Maps was there to pinpoint your way (as well as bikes to get you there, thanks to Arnold Amsterdam).
Advertisers' favourite celebrities even made appearances. Here's Jon Hamm/Don Draper sipping cocktails at Mcgarrybowen's party on Tuesday.
Although there were parties every night, things got really crazy Thursday, the only night without awards.
