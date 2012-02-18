Inside The Star-Studded 'Guns N' Roses' Fashion Week Finale

Guns Roses

Photo: BFA

Thursday night, Guns N’ Roses took the stage at the HIRO Ballroom to close out New York Fashion Week.Chelsea Clinton, Matt Damon, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon, Evan Rachel Wood, Taylor Momsen, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, even a pregnant Sienna Miller, along with her fiancé Tom Sturridge, made it out to see the rockers as a part of DeLeon Tequila and Nur Khan‘s Electric Sessions.

Celebs stayed inside their booths in a roped-off VIP section as aerealists danced in sheets dangling from the ceiling.

We showed you inside Fashion Week’s opening night parties, now take a look at everything that followed.

Guns N' Roses takes the stage around 1a.m.

HIRO Ballroom.

Axl Rose just turned 50-years-old on February 6... and is still rocking.

Aerialists performed in sheets hanging from the ceiling.

Chelsea Clinton was in attendance with husband Marc Mezvinsky.

DJ Mia Moretti.

Kim Kardashian BFF, Jonathan Cheban.

Everyone was having fun.

And dancing.

And drinking DeLeon tequila.

Fashionistas showed off their, let's say, unique, styles.

And Axl Rose showed off his...guns.

Axl Rose up close and personal after the show.

Vs Magazine celebrated their latest issue with a party at the Electric Room in the Dream Hotel.

Belvedere provided the booze. Guests boogied to DJ performances by Pat Mahoney of LCD Soundsystem and Fancypants.

Party host Nur Khan with model Helena Christensen.

Guests sipped Voga sparkling cocktails at Charlotte Ronson's after-party at 1OAK.

Charlotte's sister Samantha DJed the fete.

Nicky Hilton chats with Ann Dexter-Jones.

On Valentine's Day, male models took the party to the streets to distribute Juicy Couture love notes to unsuspecting strangers.

Guns N' Roses was the grand finale of Fashion Week.

