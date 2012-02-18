Inside The Star-Studded 'Guns N' Roses' Fashion Week Finale

Photo: BFA

Thursday night, Guns N’ Roses took the stage at the HIRO Ballroom to close out New York Fashion Week.Chelsea Clinton, Matt Damon, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon, Evan Rachel Wood, Taylor Momsen, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, even a pregnant Sienna Miller, along with her fiancé Tom Sturridge, made it out to see the rockers as a part of DeLeon Tequila and Nur Khan‘s Electric Sessions.



Celebs stayed inside their booths in a roped-off VIP section as aerealists danced in sheets dangling from the ceiling.

We showed you inside Fashion Week’s opening night parties, now take a look at everything that followed.

