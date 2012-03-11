Inside The 'Sex And The City' Townhouse On Sale For 'Big' Bucks

It’s going to take a real life Mr. Big to get this $9.65 million West Village townhouse off the market.



The 4,100-square-foot townhouse on Perry Street was made famous after it was used as the exterior of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character’s apartment on “Sex and the City.”

Carrie smoked a lot of cigs and cried over a lot of boyfriends on those stairs.

And while there is no way that the Manolo Blahnik-loving sex columnist could have afforded her address in real life, whoever buys the famous digs will get to take advantage of its five bedrooms, three bathrooms, herringbone wood floors, a sweeping staircase, ornate crown moulding and six fireplaces with marble mantels. (Who needs that?)

Not to mention, the dozens of “Sex and the City” tour buses that pass by the property daily.

Not that you would mind occasionally being mistaken for Big or Carrie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.