Inside The Seattle Condo Used As The Steamy Backdrop In '50 Shades Of Grey'

Aly Weisman
50 Shades of Grey Condo

Photo: Zillow

Escala condominium building may have sounded like a fictional place in the number one New York Times best-selling book “50 Shades of Grey,” but the backdrop for the steamiest of scenes does, in fact, exist.While author E.L. James did take some creative liberties with her fiction (you can’t land a helicopter on the penthouse roof like it was done in the book), it is the perfect property for a billionaire businessman like character Christian Grey to call home.

Escala boasts a communal movie theatre, first rate fitness centre, restaurant and 360-degree views of downtown Seattle.

A 5,200-square-foot penthouse like Grey’s can be fully customised, but will set you back between $4 and $6 million.

In March, Universal Pictures paid $5 million for the film rights to the trilogy of books.

Perhaps they’ll film in the actual Escala?

If they can afford it.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

The exterior, where Christian Grey lures naïve college student Anastasia Steele.

Marble staircase in the lobby of Escala.

Lobby waiting area.

The private elevator that leads directly to Grey's 5,200-square-foot penthouse.

The kitchen, where Anastasia cooks for Grey.

Dining room, but Grey and Anastasia never make it here.

The bedroom. Anastasia is the only girl ever allowed to sleep in Grey's bed.

The shower, often used by both characters at the same time.

The bathtub, where they bathe together.

Communal theatre room.

The workout room, where Grey often works out to keep up his toned physique.

Communal restaurant, but Grey usually opts for something more glamorous.

Communal patio.

The view of Seattle at dawn.

The view of Seattle at dusk.

The Good, Bad & Just Plain Awful Casting Suggestions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.