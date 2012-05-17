Inside The Seattle Condo Used As The Steamy Backdrop In '50 Shades Of Grey'

Photo: Zillow

Escala condominium building may have sounded like a fictional place in the number one New York Times best-selling book “50 Shades of Grey,” but the backdrop for the steamiest of scenes does, in fact, exist.While author E.L. James did take some creative liberties with her fiction (you can’t land a helicopter on the penthouse roof like it was done in the book), it is the perfect property for a billionaire businessman like character Christian Grey to call home.



Escala boasts a communal movie theatre, first rate fitness centre, restaurant and 360-degree views of downtown Seattle.

A 5,200-square-foot penthouse like Grey’s can be fully customised, but will set you back between $4 and $6 million.

In March, Universal Pictures paid $5 million for the film rights to the trilogy of books.

Perhaps they’ll film in the actual Escala?

If they can afford it.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

