Here's A Look Inside The New Ritz-Carlton In Riyadh

Here’s the first look inside the ultra-luxurious Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Located close to the Diplomatic Quarter, and adjacent to the King Abdul Aziz Convention centre, The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh is in the centre of a thriving international hub. Designed by Al Rasheed Engineering Company and constructed by Oger International, The The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh is situated on 52 acres and features 493 rooms and suites, while guests are chauffeured to their rooms courtesy the very cool “Caddy” Caddy (pictured above).



Originally envisioned as a royal guest palace for visiting dignitaries and heads of state, the hotel’s stately architecture is modelled on traditional palaces and elegant Arabian residences, with ochre facades blending gracefully with the verdant landscape of the gardens. Native palms, 600-year old olive trees from Lebanon, and water fountains abound on the property, providing an oasis of serenity amidst the city centre.

Dining venues includes Al Orjouan, the signature all-day dining buffet restaurant featuring Lebanese favourites; and Turquoise, the cigar lounge that will be home to one of the widest selection of Cuban cigars in Saudi Arabia. Presenting an alfresco option is Chorisia Lounge for leisurely breakfast, lunch or the signature afternoon tea, while Strike offers a fun atmosphere for mocktails and smoothies within the 10,700 square feet indoor six-lane bowling alley.

“This majestic hotel’s prime location in the literal heart of the Arabian Peninsula offers many significant advantages to visiting guests and dignitaries,” said Herve Humler, president of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

“We are privileged to be managing this spectacular palace which fits our luxury brand perfectly, and we are extremely proud that The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh represents our first hotel into the Kingdom,” he added. This is 77th Ritz-Carlton property.

