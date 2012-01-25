Inside The Ridiculously Complicated Process Of Buying A Super Bowl Ad

Now that it has been decided that the Patriots and the Giants will face off in Super Bowl XLVI, it’s time to shift our focus to the big game tradition that people really care about: Super Bowl ads.



Because let’s face it, come Monday, Feb. 6, unless you bleed red and navy (how convenient that the Giants and Pats work the same colour scheme), are you more likely going to be talking about the losing team’s defensive line or that one commercial’s offensive line?

According to Rentrak, a media measurement and analytical service, 98.8 per cent of Super Bowl watchers stayed tuned during the ads. While the commercials’ entertainment value (or lack thereof) is appreciated, tweeted, and shared on Facebook, many don’t understand the rigorous process advertisers and ad agencies go through to get an ad to air during the big game.

Although the high price tag is a given — one advertiser shelled out $4 million for one 30-second spot, while the average cost was a modest $3.5 million (the highest average SB 30-second unit price to date) — it takes a lot more than a heavy wallet to make a Super Bowl ad.

We talked to advertising veterans, Super Bowl rookies, ad agencies, and NBC Sports to get the inside scoop on what it takes to make a Super Bowl spot. From pitching creative copy, to credit checks, to picking the appropriate quarter placement, to getting scandalous ads past a network’s standards and practices, here is Business Insider’s guide to everything you need to know about getting an ad into the Super Bowl.

