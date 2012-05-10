Inside The Retro 'Deep Throat' House On Sale For $1.75 Million

Deep Throat House

In 1972, the name “Deep Throat” was synonymous with two things: the first porn film to feature a plot and oppositely, a secret informant who provided information to journalist Bob Woodward about the involvement of U.S. President Richard Nixon‘s administration in what came to be known as the Watergate scandal.But this has nothing to do with Watergate and everything to do with a film starring Linda Lovelace that launched a “porno chic” trend despite the film being banned in many regions and the subject of obscenity trials.

But the Miami area home in which the nude-friendly film was shot hasn’t changed much since 1972 and today is on the market for just $1.75 million, despite its groundbreaking cinematic history—which is the subject of the new film “Lovelace” starring Amanda Seyfried and James Franco due out February 4th.

And like the film itself, the pioneering porno film’s back drop is in need of some serious updating.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

Exterior

Living Room

Artifacts on display

Kitchen, complete with director's chairs

Kitchen

Deep Throat Room

Deep Throat Room (child not present at time of filming nor included with purchase of home)

Master Bedroom

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bedroom

Wine Cellar Exterior

Wine Cellar Interior

Pool

