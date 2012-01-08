Here's What You Missed At The 'Portlandia' Premiere With The Cast Of 'SNL' (PICS)

After drawing 5 million viewers last season and becoming the IFC Channel’s most watched series ever, the hipster sketch show “Portlandia” created by “Saturday Night Live” star Fred Armisen and Sleater-Kinney frontwoman, Carrie Brownstein, celebrated the premiere of the show’s second season Thursday night.



The screening and subsequent after party at the Museum of Natural History in New York City brought out a slew of the creators’ celebrity friends.

Andy Samberg (with his girlfriend on his arm), Jason Sudeikis (sans lady love, Olivia Wilde), Kristen Wiig (without new BF, Fabrizio Moretti), Bill Hader and Kenan Thompson came out to support their “SNL” co-star, while “Portlandia” guest stars Jeff Goldblum and Jack McBrayer (aka Kenneth the Page from “30 Rock”) also came to fete the hit show.

The super-quirky show, which is executive produced by “SNL” head honcho Lorne Michaels, boasts season two guest stars such as Amber Tamblyn, Kyle MacLachlan, Penny Marshall, Sean Hayes and Tim Robbins.

Season two also promises lots of “pickling,” “catnapping” and Andy Samberg as a lothario mixologist. If you’ve never seen the show and have no idea what we’re talking about, check out a video here.

“I always knew I wanted to do a show based in Portland,” Armisen told Business Insider at the premiere.

After watching the first two episodes from the second season, we’re pretty sure Armisen and his team captured Portland’s finest and made the city, and it’s inhabiting characters, relatable to everyone in every town.

Season two of “Portlandia” premieres tonight on the IFC Channel.

