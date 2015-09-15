Go inside the swanky Silicon Valley hotel that Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison just bought for $71.6 million

Larry Ellison reportedly just made another huge real estate investment.

The former Oracle CEO, whose net worth has been estimated to be as much as $US47.2 billion, just paid $US71.6 million for the Epiphany Hotel in Palo Alto.

Property records uncovered by the Silicon Valley Business Journal indicate that Ellison made the purchase through a limited liability company associated with his personal investment arm, Lawrence Investments. The steep purchase price could even be a record for Santa Clara County.

Located in what was once an apartment tower known as Casa Olga, the Epiphany was opened by Joie de Vivre Hotels in 2014.

The 86-room hotel was designed with the area’s tech pedigree in mind. A light display in the lobby, for example, moves along with any data set you enter, and there’s a gallery of binary code art on another wall.

This isn’t Ellison’s first foray into the luxury market — in 2012, he paid a reported $US500 million to own most of the Hawaiian island of Lanai. He owns two Four Seasons hotels in addition to a smaller, more traditional lodge on the island.

A large painting of a tree adorns the outside of the Epiphany in Palo Alto. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/n_aqewRNL4/embed/ Width: 800px Inside, you'll find a display of Edison light bulbs hanging from the ceiling. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6NdGySJyc_/embed/ Width: 800px Project Edison, which was designed by a group of engineers from the IDEO Digital Shop, features a set of 100 light bulbs that can light up or move up and down according to any data stream you choose. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5kvrZpmG8D/embed/ Width: 800px The light display hangs near a staircase in the lobby. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7EYd_oJySE/embed/ Width: 800px The lobby has lots of low-slung furniture, which adds to the swanky ambiance. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/uTWonsPZRD/embed/ Width: 800px Also located on the first floor, Lure + Till is a New American restaurant offering locally sourced dishes like an organic farm chicken and a roasted Sonoma duck breast. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/raXzjEBGta/embed/ Width: 800px The restaurant also offers an extensive cocktail list and outdoor seating. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5-BaTEJyQ1/embed/ Width: 800px In a subtle nod to the unofficial uniform of Silicon Valley, this chair is known as the 'Hoodie Chair.' You'll find it in a boardroom on the hotel's second floor. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/62wbEsJydT/embed/ Width: 800px The hotel has six categories of rooms: deluxe king room, premium king room, two queen premium, junior suite, premium junior suite, and hospitality suite. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4kBfSIpyRE/embed/ Width: 800px Here's what a slightly larger room looks like. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2WNfBRpyQ6/embed/ Width: 800px Each room comes with a Revo SuperConnect radio. Though it may look vintage, it offers access to more than 24,000 international radio stations. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3b6DSaJyTk/embed/ Width: 800px Guests can jam to their favourite tunes with these MH40 headphones made by Master & Dynamic. The headphones typically retail for about $400. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6qA82cJyYg/embed/ Width: 800px Guests can request that their suite's refrigerator be stocked with fruit, salads, and juices. The service costs $95 in total. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/31aTuJpyag/embed/ Width: 800px The Epiphany has several spaces that are ideal for business meetings or small events. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5hwewVJyW9/embed/ Width: 800px But tech's influence on the hotel's design is never too far away -- here a set of binary code makes an appearance on a wall. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5IGxz8JyRd/embed/ Width: 800px In June, the hotel announced a partnership with fitness tracker company Jawbone, which encourages guests to walk around Palo Alto and choose healthy options on the restaurant's menu. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6BVmcUJyda/embed/ Width: 800px

