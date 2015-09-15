Go inside the swanky Silicon Valley hotel that Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison just bought for $71.6 million

Larry Ellison reportedly just made another huge real estate investment.
The former Oracle CEO, whose net worth has been estimated to be as much as $US47.2 billion, just paid $US71.6 million for the Epiphany Hotel in Palo Alto.
Property records uncovered by the Silicon Valley Business Journal indicate that Ellison made the purchase through a limited liability company associated with his personal investment arm, Lawrence Investments. The steep purchase price could even be a record for Santa Clara County.
Located in what was once an apartment tower known as Casa Olga, the Epiphany was opened by Joie de Vivre Hotels in 2014.
The 86-room hotel was designed with the area’s tech pedigree in mind. A light display in the lobby, for example, moves along with any data set you enter, and there’s a gallery of binary code art on another wall.
This isn’t Ellison’s first foray into the luxury market — in 2012, he paid a reported $US500 million to own most of the Hawaiian island of Lanai. He owns two Four Seasons hotels in addition to a smaller, more traditional lodge on the island.
Project Edison, which was designed by a group of engineers from the IDEO Digital Shop, features a set of 100 light bulbs that can light up or move up and down according to any data stream you choose.
Also located on the first floor, Lure + Till is a New American restaurant offering locally sourced dishes like an organic farm chicken and a roasted Sonoma duck breast.
In a subtle nod to the unofficial uniform of Silicon Valley, this chair is known as the 'Hoodie Chair.' You'll find it in a boardroom on the hotel's second floor.
The hotel has six categories of rooms: deluxe king room, premium king room, two queen premium, junior suite, premium junior suite, and hospitality suite.
Each room comes with a Revo SuperConnect radio. Though it may look vintage, it offers access to more than 24,000 international radio stations.
Guests can jam to their favourite tunes with these MH40 headphones made by Master & Dynamic. The headphones typically retail for about $400.
Guests can request that their suite's refrigerator be stocked with fruit, salads, and juices. The service costs $95 in total.
But tech's influence on the hotel's design is never too far away -- here a set of binary code makes an appearance on a wall.
