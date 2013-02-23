Here's Everything That's Inside The $48,000 Oscar Swag Bag

Kirsten Acuna
Anne Hathaway Golden GlobesIn case Anne Hathaway loses Sunday night, she can take home $48,000 worth of goodies.

Photo: AP

In case the Oscar nominees don’t win one of the coveted awards Sunday, they always have a swag bag to take home.For the past 11 years, Distinctive Assets has put together a consolation bag full of “goodies” for the Oscar losers called the “Everyone Wins at the Oscars Nominee Gift Bag.

This year’s bag is estimated to be valued between $45-$48,000, a five-year low according to Bloomberg. 

And, it’s full of some odd items ranging from condoms to Windex.

Mind you, some of the inclusions are quite pricey — stars receive a three night $3,000 stay at the St. Regis Punta Mita and a $12,000 trip to an Australia location of their choosing.

A six-pack box of Naked brand condoms valued at $20.

The book is 'This is the Day: The March on Washington'

A $4 bottle of Windex Touch-Up Cleaner.

$80 Bracelets that can also be used as hair ties.

(Duette)

This is how the procedure is explained: 'combines the sciences of hyaluronic acid fillers, blood derived growth factors, and the mathematics of beauty to provide a custom designer procedure.'

A $24 book about starting over, to cope with your Oscar loss.

The book is 'Take 2: Your Guide to Happy Endings and New Beginnings' by Leeza Gibbons.

Here's the description: 'This is a book about rebooting your story at any point. It's about starting over; taking inventory; and getting smarter, stronger, and sexier with no apologies, no regrets, and no turning back.'

$400 in circus tickets to see the only pro all-kid circus in North America, Le Petit Cirque.

$59 worth of ceramic dinnerware from Slimware that's meant to help with portion control.

$204 in custom candles and wax sculptures from Southern Baked Candle.

Yes, those are candles. (They're actually really cool looking.)

And, a $20 lint roller called The Ultimate Fuzz Remover from Gleener.

$95 worth of Chocolatines from Sweet Endeavours

$850 in hand-illustrated tennis shoes from Carlitos Brand.

A $40 package of electronic cigarettes from NJOY King.

A $3,300 stay at the Imanta's Ocean Casa suite with ocean view.

A $49.95 Touchfire screentop iPad keyboard

A $19.99 elastic lacing system from HICKIES that allows you to make your shoe a slip on.

$250 worth of Diet Pepsi and a Samsung WB150F Wi-Fi camera

$99 worth of Bonita Platinum Tequila

And here's the rest:

$625: 5 training sessions with celebrity trainer, Lalo Fuentes

$3,000: 3-night stay at the St. Regis Punta Mita

$2,000: 5-night stay at the Koloa Landing Resort in Kauai

$12,000: A choice to stay at either Lizard Island or El Questro Homestead in Australia

$7,400 from boutique design firm Seyie Design

$4,100: 7 days at Live in Fitness Enterprise, an all-inclusive fitness and weight loss retreat

$850: A package of 10 personal training sessions with Huntley Drive Fitness

$250: D'Milikah swimwear

$137.80 in iPad and iPhone cases from Devicewear

$30: EZdetailer Premium detailing Kit

$100: M3K Beauty products

$20 Born Free USA T-Shirt

$9.99 eco-friendly duffel / laundry bag from The Green Garmento

$125 in Latin-inspired clothing from Cha Cha ChiC

$152.75: A limited edition signed print of the 16th president titled 'Abraham' by Dan Duff

$100: A bangle bracelet from Jan Lewis Designs

$185: A Men's button down from Bine & Bas

$406: Renouve anti-ageing lotion

$795: Under Counter Water Filtration System from Krystal Klear Water

$69.95: Body slimmer from Cheetz

$70: Jays of Sweden headsets

$60: Gluten-free macarons from Macaron Magnifique

$411.96: Food including oat bran chocolate chip cookies and oat bran coconut bars to follow a Dukan Diet.

$98 in cosmetics from Lierac Paris

$113: Beauty package from Phyto

$530: Styling and curling iron along with a hair dryer from Sedu.

$150: JNL Clothing and a cookbook

$1,800: VIP service from Heathrow by Invitation

$50: Hydroxycut weight loss supplements

$300: Locally Grown Globally Known (LGGK) clothes

$48: Swyt Culture flats with flower and crystal designs.

$420: A year's supply of a caffeine-free beverage youthH20

