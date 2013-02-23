Here's Everything That's Inside The $48,000 Oscar Swag Bag

Photo: AP
In case the Oscar nominees don’t win one of the coveted awards Sunday, they always have a swag bag to take home.For the past 11 years, Distinctive Assets has put together a consolation bag full of “goodies” for the Oscar losers called the “Everyone Wins at the Oscars Nominee Gift Bag.“
This year’s bag is estimated to be valued between $45-$48,000, a five-year low according to Bloomberg.
And, it’s full of some odd items ranging from condoms to Windex.
Mind you, some of the inclusions are quite pricey — stars receive a three night $3,000 stay at the St. Regis Punta Mita and a $12,000 trip to an Australia location of their choosing.
This is how the procedure is explained: 'combines the sciences of hyaluronic acid fillers, blood derived growth factors, and the mathematics of beauty to provide a custom designer procedure.'
The book is 'Take 2: Your Guide to Happy Endings and New Beginnings' by Leeza Gibbons.
Here's the description: 'This is a book about rebooting your story at any point. It's about starting over; taking inventory; and getting smarter, stronger, and sexier with no apologies, no regrets, and no turning back.'
Yes, those are candles. (They're actually really cool looking.)
$625: 5 training sessions with celebrity trainer, Lalo Fuentes
$3,000: 3-night stay at the St. Regis Punta Mita
$2,000: 5-night stay at the Koloa Landing Resort in Kauai
$12,000: A choice to stay at either Lizard Island or El Questro Homestead in Australia
$7,400 from boutique design firm Seyie Design
$4,100: 7 days at Live in Fitness Enterprise, an all-inclusive fitness and weight loss retreat
$850: A package of 10 personal training sessions with Huntley Drive Fitness
$250: D'Milikah swimwear
$137.80 in iPad and iPhone cases from Devicewear
$30: EZdetailer Premium detailing Kit
$100: M3K Beauty products
$20 Born Free USA T-Shirt
$9.99 eco-friendly duffel / laundry bag from The Green Garmento
$125 in Latin-inspired clothing from Cha Cha ChiC
$152.75: A limited edition signed print of the 16th president titled 'Abraham' by Dan Duff
$100: A bangle bracelet from Jan Lewis Designs
$185: A Men's button down from Bine & Bas
$406: Renouve anti-ageing lotion
$795: Under Counter Water Filtration System from Krystal Klear Water
$69.95: Body slimmer from Cheetz
$70: Jays of Sweden headsets
$60: Gluten-free macarons from Macaron Magnifique
$411.96: Food including oat bran chocolate chip cookies and oat bran coconut bars to follow a Dukan Diet.
$98 in cosmetics from Lierac Paris
$113: Beauty package from Phyto
$530: Styling and curling iron along with a hair dryer from Sedu.
$150: JNL Clothing and a cookbook
$1,800: VIP service from Heathrow by Invitation
$50: Hydroxycut weight loss supplements
$300: Locally Grown Globally Known (LGGK) clothes
$48: Swyt Culture flats with flower and crystal designs.
$420: A year's supply of a caffeine-free beverage youthH20
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.