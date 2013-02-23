Here's Everything That's Inside The $48,000 Oscar Swag Bag

In case Anne Hathaway loses Sunday night, she can take home $48,000 worth of goodies.

Photo: AP

In case the Oscar nominees don’t win one of the coveted awards Sunday, they always have a swag bag to take home.For the past 11 years, Distinctive Assets has put together a consolation bag full of “goodies” for the Oscar losers called the “Everyone Wins at the Oscars Nominee Gift Bag.“



This year’s bag is estimated to be valued between $45-$48,000, a five-year low according to Bloomberg.

And, it’s full of some odd items ranging from condoms to Windex.

Mind you, some of the inclusions are quite pricey — stars receive a three night $3,000 stay at the St. Regis Punta Mita and a $12,000 trip to an Australia location of their choosing.

