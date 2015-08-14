Go inside the gorgeous offices of Jessica Alba's diaper company, which reportedly just raised $100 million at a $1.7 billion valuation

Instagram, @broukhim Jessica Alba poses at her diaper company HQ.

The Honest Company is a Los Angeles-based startup that makes household products with a conscience.

Founded by actress Jessica Alba, ShoeDazzle founder Brian Lee, and friends Christopher Gavigan and Sean Kane in 2011, the company focuses on creating baby and household goods that use only nontoxic, environmentally friendly ingredients.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the Honest Company has raised an additional $US100 million in venture capital funding at a nearly $US1.7 billion valuation. An IPO is reportedly in the works.

We recently stopped by the startup’s office to get a feel for its culture. We couldn’t help but agree with our guide that the space looked just like a Pinterest page that had come to life.

The Honest Company is headquartered in beautiful, sun-filled offices in Santa Monica, California. Madeline Stone / Business Insider Inside, you'll see plenty of Honest products and logos, including this flower wall by the kitchen area. Madeline Stone / Business Insider There's a large common area with long tables in which employees can eat lunch. Madeline Stone / Business Insider To one side is a showroom where all of the Honest Company's products are on display. Madeline Stone / Business Insider When Alba, Lee, Gavigan, and Kane started the company in 2011, they had 17 products that were all geared toward the young mother. Madeline Stone / Business Insider 'We started the company with this mission of helping to create a nontoxic world,' Lee, who serves as CEO of the Honest Company, told us. 'We strategically decided to go in baby and family first because we knew that was an area of awakening for a lot of mothers, like my own wife.' Madeline Stone / Business Insider Three years later, the company sells about 100 products covering all aspects of the home. 'We wanted to enter with the baby, and we wanted to grow with the family,' Lee said. Madeline Stone / Business Insider Another wall has frames of all of the diapers you can buy from the Honest Company. Madeline Stone / Business Insider The office also has this jungle gym, on which the company invites mummy bloggers and their kids to play as they try out the latest Honest product. Madeline Stone / Business Insider One wall has the company's manifesto written all over it. Madeline Stone / Business Insider You'll also find the manifesto on staircases leading up to the second floor. Madeline Stone / Business Insider In keeping its commitment to natural ingredients, the design team placed lots of plants around the office. Madeline Stone / Business Insider Once you enter the main office area, you'll see a 'tree of life,' with a picture of each Honest Company employee branching out from the four founders. The company employs about 200 people in its Los Angeles headquarters in addition to 100 more in its Austin office. Madeline Stone / Business Insider Employees sit in groups according to their team. Madeline Stone / Business Insider The customer-service team is hard at work upstairs. Madeline Stone / Business Insider This office is very social -- when employees find a cool new restaurant or a place to explore in the neighbourhood, they put it up on this board. Madeline Stone / Business Insider There's a distinctly homey feel throughout the space. Alba, who played a major role in the office design, wanted the conference rooms to feel like living rooms. Madeline Stone / Business Insider You'll notice there's a jar of jelly beans on each table. Madeline Stone / Business Insider Recycled materials are a theme in this office. The table in this conference room was made from reclaimed wood. Madeline Stone / Business Insider The boxes the Honest Company uses to ship its products were also incorporated into the design. Madeline Stone / Business Insider A huge perk of having your startup office in Los Angeles is the great weather all year round. The company built this patio so employees could soak up some sun on their lunch break. Madeline Stone / Business Insider Garage doors open the workspace to the outdoors. Madeline Stone / Business Insider This garden is powered by recyclable water. Employees are free to take vegetables home to their families. Madeline Stone / Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.