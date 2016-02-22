Go inside Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison's newly renovated Four Seasons hotel

Four Seasons Resorts Lana’i You can almost feel the tropical breeze from here.

You can now book a stay at former Oracle CEO Larry Ellison’s island.

Ellison owns 98% of Lanai, a 90,000-acre Hawaiian island about a 45-minute ferry ride away from Maui. Ellison’s holdings include the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, a high-end hotel that just reopened after a months-long renovation.

You’ll find everything you’d expect from a top-end resort, including extravagant suites and facilities, a Nobu sushi restaurant outpost, luxury spas, retail, and an 18-hole golf course designed by legendary champion Jack Nicklaus.

Larry Ellison (second from left) bought the island back in 2012. The Four Seasons was shuttered in 2015, making way for a $75 million renovation, according to the Los Angeles Times. And now, it's open for business once more. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i Source: LA Times The renovated resort is designed in a modern take on the warm and natural materials of Hawaiian decor, with teak and zebra wood walls, Nepalese lokta paper, mahogany floors, and hand-woven wool area rugs. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i Lanai is part of the Hawaiian archipelago of volcanic islands, and is located about nine miles from Maui, its closest inhabited neighbour. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i Despite its seclusion, the resort has plenty of high-end culinary offerings, including an outpost of celebrity favourite Nobu sushi restaurant. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i When you're not in the mood for sushi, another restaurant, One Forty, specialises in American steaks and Hawaiian seafood. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i Those seeking a luxury shopping experience will also be satisfied, with brands like Missoni and Jimmy Choo on site. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i The island is a lush paradise, with some manicured sections, like this pristine tree-lined drive. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i There are 217 guest rooms on the island -- up from 201 in the previous iteration of the resort -- and each one of them is tricked out with the latest tech, from intuitive lighting and temperature to privacy controls and massive TVs. There are even wearable key wristbands for guests, as well as in-room iPad Airs. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i The island offers dramatic topography, with opportunities for hiking and horseback riding, helicopter flights, or playing golf on the Jack Nicklaus-designed 18-hole oceanside course. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i New additions to the property include a lagoon-style central pool as well as an adults-only 'retreat' with waterfalls and lava rock grottos. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i It's also an ideal place to snorkel, or you can charter a sailing yacht for whale-watching and marine life exploring. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i Some of Lanai's beaches are only accessible by 4x4s, promising a truly remote getaway. Four Seasons Resorts Lana'i

