TNT's 'Inside the NBA' crew roast $7 NBA game they're supposed to be promoting

The “Inside the NBA” crew on TNT has not always been shy about criticising NBA matchups they don’t find compelling.

However, on Thursday, they took it to a new level while advertising the NBA’s single-game League Pass special.

While promoting the Los Angeles Lakers-Milwaukee Bucks game that can be bought for $6.99, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and even Ernie Johnson couldn’t contain themselves.

“Man,” said Barkley as Johnson read the promotion. “That should be more like a $1.99 game.”

“Come on, man, y’all are ripping people off!” Barkley said. “If y’all pay $6.99 for that game, y’all are getting bamboozled!”

Johnson joined in, saying, “I could think of a lot of things I could do for $6.99 that don’t include the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.”

“Save your money, America,” O’Neal said.

“That should be at the dollar store,” Barkley said. “I ain’t seen that since we stole everything from the Indians!”

The NBA can’t love some of its most popular voices disparaging a promotion, but, then again, perhaps they could choose a more enticing matchup.

Watch the clip below:

Inside the NBA refuses to do ad read for Lakers/Bucks bc it’s such a ripoff “Havent seen that since we stole everything from the Indians” ???? pic.twitter.com/Dw1EB58YsN

— Rob PeLLez (@World_Wide_Wob) February 10, 2017

