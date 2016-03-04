PHOTOS: Inside the 'most toxic city in America', where the earth is poisoned by lead and zinc

The photographer that goes under the pseudonym Seph Lawless is back at it again.

This time he’s toured Picher, Oklahoma — the most toxic city in America.

What was once a vibrant mining city has been turned into a toxic ghost town through improper care and disposal of the 14,000 abandoned mine shafts in the region.

What is left of the town is documented in Lawless’ new photo book, called The Prelude: The Deadliest City in America.

