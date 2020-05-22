Inside 19 of the most beautiful cathedrals in the world

Pablo Damonte/Getty Images. St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Cathedrals are examples of incredible feats of early architecture.

They differ from churches in that they must have a cathedra, the seat of a bishop.

Many European cathedrals were constructed between 1000 and 1600 AD.

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City is the largest in the world.

Many cathedrals were constructed hundreds of years ago, and without the help of modern machinery, many took centuries to complete. For some, construction is still ongoing.

Many were built with the help of community members. In the mid-12th century, churches began offering indulgences (forgiveness of sins) to those who would help build churches or cathedrals.

Though the only requirement for a church to become a cathedral is the presence of seat for a resident bishop, many cathedrals have far grander architecture than traditional churches.

Some cathedrals are gargantuan in size, like New York’s St. John the Divine, which is 121,000 square feet.

Take a look inside some of the most beautiful cathedrals in the world.

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City is the largest in the world at 121,000 square feet. Construction began in 1892 and is ongoing.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images St. John the Divine Cathedral in New York City.

The cathedral’s website states the reason for its ongoing construction: “Like the great Medieval cathedrals and churches of the world, St. John the Divine will continue to be constructed over many centuries. Currently, funding is directed to prioritise serving the community through our programming and social initiatives, and to maintaining the architectural integrity of the Cathedral.”

Construction of the Milan Cathedral, or the Duomo di Milano, began 1386 and is also still ongoing.

VWPics:Universal Images Group via Getty Images Milan Cathedral in Milan, Italy.

It is the second largest cathedral in the world, covering a surface of 109,641 square feet and an entire city block.

According to Duomo Patrons, the cathedral undergoes over 110,000 hours of restoration and has over 6 million visitors in a typical year.

The Cathedral of San Sebastian in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was constructed between 1964 and 1979.

Gunter Fischer/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Cathedral of San Sebastian, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The cathedral was designed by architect Edgar Fonseca, and was intended to mimic the design of ancient Mayan pyramids, according to Atlas Obscura.

Notre Dame Cathedral in Ottawa, Canada, was constructed between 1841 and 1846.

Molly Gross/EyeEm/Getty Images Notre Dame Cathedral in Ottawa, Canada.

The Notre Dame Cathedral is the largest and oldest standing church in Ottawa. It has been declared a National Historic Site by the Canadian government.

The first brick of Modena Cathedral in Italy was laid in 1099. It was officially consecrated in 1184.

Francesco Riccardo Iacomino/Getty Images Modena Cathedral, Italy.

The architect of the Modena Cathedral was a man known only as Lanfranco, and the sculptures were created by another singularly named artist, Wiligelmo.

Construction of the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Reims, France, took place between 1211 and 1516.

Francisco Andrade/Getty Images Cathedral of Notre Dame, Reims, France.

Many kings were crowned at Reims Cathedral – it has hosted 33 sovereign coronations. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1991.

The Cathedral of the Dormition, in Moscow, Russia, was first constructed in 1326, but was rebuilt in 1475.

Massimo Borchi/Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images The Cathedral of the Dormition, Moscow, Russia.

According to Russia Beyond, the coronation ceremony of each ruler of Russia occurred in the Cathedral of the Dormition, including the coronation of Russia’s last emperor, Nicholas II, in 1896.

The Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba in Spain was a medieval Islamic mosque that was converted into a cathedral in the 13th century.

Santiago Urquijo Zamora/Getty Images Cathedral of Cordoba, Cordoba, Spain.

According to Culture Trip, construction of the mosque began in 784, and lasted for over two centuries until the building was completed in 987.

However, in 1236, Cordoba was recaptured by Christians, and King Ferdinand III ordered the mosque to be reconstructed as a cathedral. Subsequent rulers continued to add Christian elements to the structure, which contributes to its status as a mosque-cathedral hybrid today.

The Cathedral of Brasília in Brasília, Brazil, was constructed from 1958 to 1968.

Dircinha Welter/Getty Images The Cathedral of Brasília, Brasília, Brazil.

It was designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer. Niemeyer was a known communist, and was forced into exile in 1964. From 1992 to 1996, he served as the president of the Brazilian Communist Party.

St. Paul’s Cathedral in London was constructed between 1675 and 1710, after its predecessor was destroyed by the Great Fire of London.

Peter Adams/Getty Images St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, UK.

According to St. Paul’s, it was the first catheral built after the English Reformation in the 16th century. At the time, King Henry VIII removed the Church of England from the jurisdiction of the Pope and the Crown took control of churches.

Salisbury Cathedral in the UK was built between 1220 and 1258. The first foundation stone was laid by Bishop Roger Poore.

Allan Baxter/Getty Images Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, UK.

According to Britain Express, legend has it that Bishop Poore shot an arrow into the sky, vowing to build his church where the arrow landed.

Notre-Dame Cathedral in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, was constructed between 1863 and 1880 by French colonists.

Pawel Toczynski/Getty Images Notre-Dame Cathedral, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

It was modelled on the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, and materials for its construction were shipped from France, according to Atlas Obscura.

Myeongdong Cathedral, in Seoul, South Korea, was built between 1892 and 1898.

Tuomas Lehtinen/Getty Images Myeongdong Cathedral, Seoul, South Korea.

It is the first Roman Catholic parish church in Korea, and the first Gothic building in Korea, according to Visit Seoul.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City was built between 1858 and 1879.

Pablo Damonte/Getty Images. St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral, a Neo-Gothic Roman Catholic cathedral, was named after St. Patrick in response to the increasing number of Irish immigrants in New York City at the time.

Construction of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Rouen, France, began the 12th century, and most additions were completed by the early 16th century.

Yulia Reznikov/Getty Images Notre Dame Cathedral in Rouen, France.

According to Culture Trip, it was the tallest building in the world from 1876 to 1880. It is still considered the tallest cathedral in France.

The construction of the Pisa Cathedral in Pisa, Italy, was started in 1063, and it was consecrated in 1118.

Francisco Andrade/Getty Images Pisa Cathedral, Pisa, Italy.

The cathedral was designed by Italian architect, Buscheto, in a Romanesque style. Its bell tower is now known as the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

St. Matthew’s Cathedral, in Osorno, Chile, was first built in 1577, but was destroyed by an earthquake in 1960. It was rebuilt from 1962 to 1977.

jopstock/Getty Images St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Osorno, Chile.

The current cathedral is known for its 147-foot-high tower, its large and colourful mosaics, and its stained glass windows.

St. Andrew’s Cathedral in Sydney, Australia, was constructed between 1819 and 1868, and is the oldest cathedral in Australia.

Oliver Strewe/Getty Images St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Sydney, Australia.

The cathedral underwent major conservation and restoration work between 1999 and 2000.

Construction of the current Cathedral of Saint Paul in St. Paul, Minnesota, began in 1904 and was completed in 1958.

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images Cathedral of Saint Paul in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The cathedral is actually the fourth of its name, having replaced three previous versions. The first was consecrated in 1851, but two more were built soon after to accommodate greater numbers of worshippers. The fourth and final cathedral, and by far the grandest, was built by Archbishop John Ireland.

