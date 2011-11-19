Inside The Mormon Training Program That Turns 19-Year-Olds Into Leaders

One of Mitt Romney’s biggest weaknesses as a candidate is his Mormonism.



An astounding 40% of Americans can’t imagine electing a Mormon president, according to a recent study by the Public Religion Research Institute — something the Church of Latter-Day Saints is working hard to change with its “I am Mormon” ad campaign.

But Mormonism may also hold the key to Romney’s greatest strength.

As a 19-year-old, he went through the church’s gruelling missionary training program, which you might call executive training camp. His assignment was in France, which was not particularly open to the religion, and Romney has said it was the only time in his life where “most of what I was trying to do was rejected.”

The New York Times reports that “his sojourn through Paris and Provo, Utah, redoubled both his faith and his ambition. Missionary work gave him his first taste of power and responsibility, eventually overseeing the work of 175 peers. As president of the premier social club at Brigham Young, he first displayed a knack for fund-raising, bringing the university more than $1 million.” A few decades later, Romney would lead Bain & Co.

Many of our country’s highest-ranking executives are Mormon — including those at major corporations like Marriott International, Dell, Deloitte, PriceWaterhouse Coopers, for starters — and there’s JetBlue founder David Neeleman and Gary Crittenden, former CFO for Citigroup and American Express. Many of these guys also went on their own missions trips.

“I don’t think there’s any more demanding profession than being a Mormon missionary,” Harvard Business School professor (and Mormon) Clayton Christenson told Businessweek.

