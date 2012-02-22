We Were At Whitney Houston's Funeral And Here's What We Saw

Photo: AMW

Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Kevin Costner, Clive Davis and countless other friends and family of Whitney Houston said farewell today and celebrated her “home going” to her hometown and final resting place: Newark, New Jersey.But six blocks from the church, behind the police barricades, hundreds of members of the media gathered to cover the superstar’s last main event—while fans took to the streets to remember their hometown hero.



Whitney Houston songs blared from parked cars, People were selling everything from T-shirts to photographs, and hundreds of Newark police officers patrolled the area to make sure press and fans behaved themselves.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.