We Were At Whitney Houston's Funeral And Here's What We Saw

Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Kevin Costner, Clive Davis and countless other friends and family of Whitney Houston said farewell today and celebrated her “home going” to her hometown and final resting place: Newark, New Jersey.But six blocks from the church, behind the police barricades, hundreds of members of the media gathered to cover the superstar’s last main event—while fans took to the streets to remember their hometown hero.
Whitney Houston songs blared from parked cars, People were selling everything from T-shirts to photographs, and hundreds of Newark police officers patrolled the area to make sure press and fans behaved themselves.
CNN had the largest setup. Piers Morgan, Soledad O'Brien and others were on hand to fill an entire day's worth of live coverage.
NBC: the only network who thought to provide their crew with sandwiches and coffee. Most press arrived at 6am.
I asked a photographer sitting on a ladder to take a picture of his view and this was the result. The balloons were brought to the church by fans.
Rev. Jesse Jackson arrives to the church early and is the only high profile guest to go through the press entrance.
Newark PD patrolled the streets on horseback, making sure no one went within six block of the church. But past the barricades...
Fans were signing their names on this large sketch of Whitney. The fan who brought it planned to send it to Bobbi Kristina, Whitney's daughter.
This saxophonist played along to Whitney's greatest hits that were being blared from the pick up truck behind him.
