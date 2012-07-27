Check Out The Grocery Store Section Devoted Entirely To Men

Photo: Danielle Schlanger / Business Insider

A New York City grocery store has come up with a “Man Isle” — a section of its store that’s just for men.Westside Market NYC is located at the corner of Broadway and 110th St. in Manhattan, and if the strategy is successful, its owners plan to expand it to their other four locations in Manhattan and New Jersey.



The idea popped up when CEO George Zoitas and COO Ian Joskowitz saw an ESPN report about how men are shopping for their family much more than they have in the past.

The Man Isle (which doesn’t consist of an entire aisle … yet) lets male shoppers find all the stuff they need at one time. Once they’re standing in front of it, they don’t even have to move their feet.

“In the end, it’s a business decision,” said Joskowitz. “However, if it doesn’t work, we’ll take it out.”

Joskowitz and his crew are taking customer suggestions on what else to add to the section. If it’s successful and they get enough good suggestions, it could eventually expand into an entire aisle.

We went over to take a look at the Man Isle and took some photos for your viewing pleasure.

