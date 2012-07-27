Check Out The Grocery Store Section Devoted Entirely To Men

A New York City grocery store has come up with a “Man Isle” — a section of its store that’s just for men.Westside Market NYC is located at the corner of Broadway and 110th St. in Manhattan, and if the strategy is successful, its owners plan to expand it to their other four locations in Manhattan and New Jersey.

The idea popped up when CEO George Zoitas and COO Ian Joskowitz saw an ESPN report about how men are shopping for their family much more than they have in the past.

The Man Isle (which doesn’t consist of an entire aisle … yet) lets male shoppers find all the stuff they need at one time. Once they’re standing in front of it, they don’t even have to move their feet.

“In the end, it’s a business decision,” said Joskowitz. “However, if it doesn’t work, we’ll take it out.”

Joskowitz and his crew are taking customer suggestions on what else to add to the section. If it’s successful and they get enough good suggestions, it could eventually expand into an entire aisle.

We went over to take a look at the Man Isle and took some photos for your viewing pleasure.

Westside Market has a few locations on the Upper West Side, but only the one on 110th St. has a Man Isle... for now.

Gentlemen, BEHOLD! The Man Isle. It's not a whole aisle — just a section at the end of one.

Three manly cereals are available in the Man Isle — Frosted Flakes, Wheaties, and Cap'n Crunch.

There are only two flavours of Doritos in the Man Isle — Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch (there's also baked bags of Nacho Cheese, for the healthier man).

Three flavours or Tabasco sauce and two flavours of mustard were deemed enough to satisfy men.

What do men drink? Red Bull and Gatorade.

The Man Isle is strategically placed next to the beer section.

But there's also beer in the Man Isle itself, for those that want to do all their shopping standing in one place.

There's Corona, Bud Light, Coors Light, Heineken and Guinness. Oh, and there's bottled water too.

Condoms, edge shave gel, razors and more are within arms reach. Plus, hamburger and hot dog buns.

There are two brands and seven different flavours of barbecue sauce.

Will the Man Isle stick? Who knows, but it's cool to see a store trying something different. Even if it doesn't, it has already gotten Westside a startling amount of exposure.

