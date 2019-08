At 5.6 million square feet, Minnesota’s Mall of America is easily the largest mall in the U.S. With over 520 stores and an entire theme park in the center of it, the mall generates nearly $2 billion in economic activity for the entire state of Minnesota every year. Take a look inside the largest mall in America.

