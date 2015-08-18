Inside the YouTube convention where thousands of teenage girls queue to meet social media stars

Summer In The City is a giant YouTube vlogger convention that takes place in London every year.

This year, for the first time, the convention was held at the massive ExCeL Centre in London. There was even more room for screaming fans, and nearly 10,000 (mostly female) YouTube fans queued up for hours to meet British YouTube stars.

Here’s what it was like inside the giant event:

Fans had been queueing for hours before the convention opened its doors. Many had travelled from far away, and were meeting up with friends. Business Insider/James Cook Here was the schedule for the day. There were lots of different talks, panels, and screenings. Business Insider/James Cook This was the calm before the storm. YouTube employees worked to finish off the booth before the crowd arrived. Business Insider/James Cook Gibson Guitars brought along a throne made of guitars. Lots of YouTubers posed on it. Business Insider/James Cook There was a fairground ride that cost £2.50 to sit on. Business Insider/James Cook Feminist T-shirts cost £15. Business Insider/James Cook A small stage was set up so that YouTubers could perform. Business Insider/James Cook Lots of people wore fancy dress to Summer In The City. The man on the left has a funny hat, and is talking to his friend who was dressed like a farmer. Business Insider/James Cook Lots of YouTubers held meet and greet sessions in the middle of the event. Queues of teenage girls waited to hug their idols. Business Insider/James Cook Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband is still popular amongst teenage girls. There was a cardboard cutout of him on display. Business Insider/James Cook There was even a nail bar. Business Insider/James Cook Some Pikachus appeared and waddled through the venue. Business Insider/James Cook Here's the main hall. A YouTuber is taking a selfie with a fan in the foreground. Business Insider/James Cook Lots of teenage girls were queueing for the 'pun panel.' Business Insider/James Cook There were some puns in the pun panel, but then twin YouTubers Niki and Sammy started dancing. Business Insider/James Cook There were queues for selfies everywhere. Business Insider/James Cook The video game area wasn't very popular. Business Insider/James Cook The biggest queues were in the meet and greet hall, where teenage girls waited to meet their favourite YouTube stars. Business Insider/James Cook Fans waited for their chance to get a hug and a selfie. Business Insider/James Cook Some fans gave gifts to their favourite YouTubers. Business Insider/James Cook Here's a look behind the scenes of the meet and greet hall. YouTubers took quick breaks to chat with each other (as well as to talk to their publicists.) Business Insider/James Cook This timetable shows how long YouTubers held meet and great sessions for. Big names were there for three hours! Business Insider/James Cook The press room was upstairs. There was a metal barrier and multiple security guards keeping journalists away from the YouTubers. Business Insider/James Cook There were two metal barriers on the balcony to keep journalists away from the stars of the convention. Business Insider/James Cook One room in the ExCeL Centre had been converted to a Pokémon lounge for YouTubers to hang out in. Business Insider/James Cook There were more meet and greet sessions going on downstairs. Business Insider/James Cook This guy wanted people to subscribe to his YouTube channel. He had gained two followers thanks to his sign. Business Insider/James Cook

