Inside the YouTube convention where thousands of teenage girls queue to meet social media stars

Summer In The City is a giant YouTube vlogger convention that takes place in London every year.
This year, for the first time, the convention was held at the massive ExCeL Centre in London. There was even more room for screaming fans, and nearly 10,000 (mostly female) YouTube fans queued up for hours to meet British YouTube stars.
Here’s what it was like inside the giant event:
Fans had been queueing for hours before the convention opened its doors. Many had travelled from far away, and were meeting up with friends.
Business Insider/James Cook
Business Insider/James Cook
This was the calm before the storm. YouTube employees worked to finish off the booth before the crowd arrived.
Business Insider/James Cook
Business Insider/James Cook
Lots of people wore fancy dress to Summer In The City. The man on the left has a funny hat, and is talking to his friend who was dressed like a farmer.
Business Insider/James Cook
Lots of YouTubers held meet and greet sessions in the middle of the event. Queues of teenage girls waited to hug their idols.
Business Insider/James Cook
Former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband is still popular amongst teenage girls. There was a cardboard cutout of him on display.
Business Insider/James Cook
Business Insider/James Cook
Business Insider/James Cook
The biggest queues were in the meet and greet hall, where teenage girls waited to meet their favourite YouTube stars.
Business Insider/James Cook
Here's a look behind the scenes of the meet and greet hall. YouTubers took quick breaks to chat with each other (as well as to talk to their publicists.)
Business Insider/James Cook
This timetable shows how long YouTubers held meet and great sessions for. Big names were there for three hours!
Business Insider/James Cook
The press room was upstairs. There was a metal barrier and multiple security guards keeping journalists away from the YouTubers.
Business Insider/James Cook
There were two metal barriers on the balcony to keep journalists away from the stars of the convention.
Business Insider/James Cook
Business Insider/James Cook
