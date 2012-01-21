Take A Tour Of Google's 'Starship-Enterprise' Offices

Photo: PENSON

Google’s engineering headquarters in London got a cool design from the designers at the PENSON group.PENSON passed along a big batch of photos to show off its work. It’s very futuristic looking. Or, it looks like what people in the seventies thought the future would look like.



The office space is angular and filled with bright colours. PENSON describes the office space as, “a starship enterprise-come-space module-come space-city affair.”

As convoluted as that sounds, it’s pretty accurate!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.