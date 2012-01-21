Take A Tour Of Google's 'Starship-Enterprise' Offices

Jay Yarow
Photo: PENSON

Google’s engineering headquarters in London got a cool design from the designers at the PENSON group.PENSON passed along a big batch of photos to show off its work. It’s very futuristic looking. Or, it looks like what people in the seventies thought the future would look like.

The office space is angular and filled with bright colours. PENSON describes the office space as, “a starship enterprise-come-space module-come space-city affair.”

As convoluted as that sounds, it’s pretty accurate!

A nice room to relax, and crank out code, or just talk

There's a lot of funky chairs in the space

Big whiteboards for laying out plans for world domination

More of those sharp looking chairs. Wonder if they're comfortable ...

It's a very angular design

There's something a little dark, and harsh about this, right?

A rough design for a Google Doodle?

This is what playing pool in the future looks like

Welcome to the space station

A very interesting colour choice

A unique take on the cubical

Those are cool looking chairs

These chairs lining the walls look nice, but not all that comfortable

Pretty cool kitchen space

More tables for hanging out and collaborating

The office feels like something a 70's era director would have made to depict space stations

More pillows!

Here's an idea of how the space is divided

More funky looking seats

A blue walkway

A place to hear lectures

Some art

Show time!

This is pretty crazy looking to us

