Inside the £75-a-night Manchester flat where Salman Abedi reportedly built his bomb

Getty / Jeff J Mitchell Police guard the entrance to Granby House in the city centre following an armed raid Wednesday.

Manchester suicide bomber Salmen Abedi is believed to have built the device that killed 22 people in a £75-a-night flat in the centre of Manchester.

Police and the SAS found a “huge stock of chemicals and bomb-making components” when they raided Granby House on Wednesday, according to The Sun, while the main entrance to the block was still under armed guard on Thursday.

The flat is listed to rent on the website of local estate agents ARC Properties. The listing states that the one-bedroom Manchester apartment is “in the heart of the city centre,” mentioning its close proximity to attractions like Piccadilly Railway Station and the Manchester Arena.

The Sun reported that Abedi is thought to have been at the flat as late at 7 p.m. on Monday, just hours before his bloody attack at the Ariana Grande concert.

You can see the kitchen and lounge below.

Here, you can see the bedroom Abedi reportedly stayed in before the attack.

The flat is advertised for £75 per night or £350 per week.

Nearby residents told The Sun that they had spoken to police about “a number of suspicious packages being delivered to the postal room.”

A neighbour in the opposite flat, 38-year-old Adam Price, said: “To think that someone has been holed up inside there plotting such an atrocity as this is beyond belief. On Wednesday I was out walking my dogs when a friend rang me saying, ‘Your building’s on the news.’ It’s surreal.”

He added that he had also seen an “Asian” man he didn’t recognise leaving the flats recently “dressed in Islamic religious clothing, wearing a cap and gown.”

“He kicked my dog and shouted at me to get him away. I was appalled,” he told The Sun.

The Times revealed that Abedi had been working on the attack for a year. It said he opened a bank account 12 months ago and used it to purchase nails and screws for his explosive device. He purchased the metal objects on trips to DIY stores B&Q and Screwfix.

Look: Inside the flat where Abedi prepared the bomb which killed 22https://t.co/xoBdinO6YK

— Coventry Telegraph (@covtelegraph) May 25, 2017

Chilling images emerge of the rented Manchester flat Salman Abedi used as he planned a suicide explosion. https://t.co/F8WTyvJQeN #7News pic.twitter.com/SkRrOqePOA

— 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) May 26, 2017

