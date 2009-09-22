Inside The Fake 'New York Post'

The Yes Men — the left-wing guerilla practical-jokers who distributed a phony issue of the New York Times last year — have struck again, this time with a mock New York Post filled with articles, editorials, and ads concerned with the environment.



A series of bad reviews for both the federal government and the world leaders gathering at the UN this week.

An advertisement for sex as an alternative form of entertainment to travel. “Why travel? You just wanted to get laid anyway, right?”

An article on low impact sports arguing that Wimbledon should switch be played on clay, “like we do over here.” Who knew the Post’s sports bureau was based in Europe?

The issue is already generating controversy. New York police even detained volunteers who tried to distribute copies outside the Post‘s offices, confiscating their papers, AOL’s Jeff Bercovici reports.

Click here to flip through the pages of the fake Post >>

We're Screwed! Our Leaders Are Blowing It Environmentalism: Another Way In Which New Yorkers Are Better Than Other People Bad News From Up North NYPD Green Wherein U2 Makes An Unsurprising Appearence Going Nuclear The Not-So Funnies... Charles Schulz, Not Allowed To Rest In Peace Bicycles: The Chosen Form Of Transportation In Praise Of Tap Water Against Coal They Also Hate Starbucks Sex Is Better Than Travel Flirting With Non-Parody: An Ad For A Movie That Actually Exists ... And Another One! Self-Promotion From The Yes Men Mariano Rivera Can Save Anything, Including The World

